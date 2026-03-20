Hyderabad woman paying ₹66,000 rent for 3BHK shares late-night mosquito ordeal: 'This is not normal bro'
A Hyderabad woman shows a bed full of dead mosquitoes, claiming the issue persists despite living in a gated society and paying high rent.
A woman in Hyderabad has sparked a discussion online after sharing a video showing her bed covered with dead mosquitoes, claiming the issue persists despite living in a gated society and paying high rent. In the clip, Instagram user Achal Bhamare is seen recording her room at around 1:30 am, saying she woke up after a mosquito buzzed near her ear.
“This is what you get in ₹66,000. Matlab abhi raat ke 1:30 baj rahe hain and I literally woke up kyunki ek machar mere kaan me aake sun aise kuch awaz kar raha tha (This is what you get in ₹66,000. It’s 1:30 at night and I literally woke up because a mosquito came near my ear),” she said in the video.
She then shows multiple dead mosquitoes lying on her bed, which she says she killed using an electric racket. “When I woke up, I saw so many mosquitoes… This is not normal, bro. Iske wajah se main bimaar ho jaaungi… I'm paying 66,000 for this 3BHK and it is an a gated society, in a nice gated society and I got this (mosquito racket) to kill this. But this is not acceptable,” she added.
In the caption, Bhamare questioned whether the issue was widespread in the city, writing, “Is it a Hyderabad wide problem?”
Take a look at the video below:
According to her social media bio, Bhamare is an IIM Indore graduate currently working as a consultant in Hyderabad. HT.com has reached out to her. The article will be updated once a response is received.
(Also Read: Techie earning 38 LPA salary with IIM MBA, 7 years of experience asks ‘Am I being underpaid’)
How did social media react?
Her video drew several reactions from users, many of whom said they were facing similar issues.
“I too live in Lodha gated society, exactly same problem, now killing mosquitoes has become a hobby for me,” one user wrote, suggesting fixes like keeping the fan on full speed, closing windows in the evening and using repellents.
Another user wrote, “Move out of that area. My apartment has an open drain nearby which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes so we get it sprayed only once a year as the person who spray himself says it's toxic for children and refuses to spray more often. Also apparently fogging is toxic as well and some mosquitoes are developing immunity. You're better off with local solutions like herbal strategi's insect repellent mopping liquid. Worked well for us, not so much at my sister's place.”
Some users suggested that the issue is common across the city. “It’s at most of the hyd issue. The community association should do defogging everyday,” one comment read.
When several users asked how house rent, gated society are related to mosquitoes, one user explained that maintenance in gated societies often includes pest control. “People who don't understand how it's related... Good society do pest control and mosquito control as well they do my society maintainance use to spray some medicine I don't know what exactly but that use to reduce mosquito,” the user wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More