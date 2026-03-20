Hyderabad woman paying ₹66,000 rent for 3BHK shares late-night mosquito ordeal: 'This is not normal bro'

A woman in Hyderabad has sparked a discussion online after sharing a video showing her bed covered with dead mosquitoes, claiming the issue persists despite living in a gated society and paying high rent. In the clip, Instagram user Achal Bhamare is seen recording her room at around 1:30 am, saying she woke up after a mosquito buzzed near her ear. The video drew several reactions from users, many of whom said they were facing similar issues. (Instagram/@achal.bhamare)

“This is what you get in ₹66,000. Matlab abhi raat ke 1:30 baj rahe hain and I literally woke up kyunki ek machar mere kaan me aake sun aise kuch awaz kar raha tha (This is what you get in ₹66,000. It’s 1:30 at night and I literally woke up because a mosquito came near my ear),” she said in the video.

She then shows multiple dead mosquitoes lying on her bed, which she says she killed using an electric racket. “When I woke up, I saw so many mosquitoes… This is not normal, bro. Iske wajah se main bimaar ho jaaungi… I'm paying 66,000 for this 3BHK and it is an a gated society, in a nice gated society and I got this (mosquito racket) to kill this. But this is not acceptable,” she added.

In the caption, Bhamare questioned whether the issue was widespread in the city, writing, “Is it a Hyderabad wide problem?”