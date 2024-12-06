'I bet all the boys fancy me': Teacher sends naked videos of herself to 15-year-old boy

A 33-year-old teacher in the UK was jailed for sending naked videos and pictures of herself to a 15-year-old boy. Reportedly, she groomed the teen by sending explicit visuals and telling him that she wanted to get physical with him. Natalie Arroyo was jailed for grooming and sending her naked visuals to a 15-year-old boy. (South Wales Police)

According to Wales Online, the victim was "vulnerable" when Natalie Arroyo, who worked as a progress coach and a supply teacher, began her contact with him.

What did she send to the teen?

The outlet reported that in addition to her pictures and videos in underwear, she also sent him visuals of her genitalia and asked him to show him his private parts. The teacher further shared videos of her performing sexual acts, especially when the teen shut down her request to have sex.

During her conversation with the victim, Arroyo told him, “I bet all the boys fancy me. I don't blame them – I have really big boobs.” Reportedly, she also made explicit remarks like “I touched myself while thinking about you” and “I don’t have a gag reflex”. In addition to it, she pressured the victim to meet with her saying her husband was not at home. That is when he opened up to another adult about the continuing abuse.

How did the crime come to light?

The individual informed the authorities about Natalie Arroyo’s conversations with the teen, reported the outlet. Initially, she refused the claims when interrogated by police.

However, later, she admitted to the charges. She also pleaded guilty in the court for “causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child.”

Victim’s statement at court:

"I have suffered with anxiety and suffered a breakdown. I stopped wanting to go out with friends and felt upset about the situation as I've become known as the boy this has happened to. Children have come up to me and asked about it and they think it's funny and something to laugh about. I felt I was at fault at first and had no-one to talk about it with. I trusted her... I feel betrayed and taken advantage of. I didn't know how to stop it,” the teen said in a statement that prosecutor Andrew Kendall read at the court.