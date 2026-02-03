‘I gave this role my blood and sweat’: Bengaluru man slams startup culture after layoff, says employees are ‘disposable’

A Bengaluru man has sparked a viral conversation about "ethical bankruptcy" in the job industry after being laid off just days before his three-month probation ended. Despite giving the role his "blood and sweat," he was shocked to learn from the founder that the decision to dissolve his team had been in the works for nearly 10 months. He questioned why the startup continued to hire new employees into roles it already planned to eliminate. The Bengaluru man whose video is going viral. (Instagram/@_.jeevan._n)

“Hired to Fail? The Ugly Truth of ‘Startup Culture’ & Disposable Employees,” Jeevan, whose Instagram bio indicates he is in Bengaluru, posted. He continued that he was laid off on January 30. “My access was revoked, my Slack deactivated, and I was escorted out—just days before completing my 3-month probation.”

Also Read: Bengaluru founder wrote to Narayana Murthy, got instant reply and meeting invite He revealed, “I gave this role my blood and sweat. I worked 10-7, pushed through the chaos, and committed 100% to the vision. But here is the reality check that every job seeker needs to hear: Yesterday, the Founder sat across from me and admitted that discussions to dissolve this team had been ongoing for 9 to 10 months.”

The man questioned that, if management was already aware that the team was going to dissolve, why did they hire more people?

“Why did you throw us into the fire with zero Knowledge Transfer (KT), demand immediate numbers, and then claim we ‘didn’t deliver’? This isn’t about ‘business decisions.’ This is about ethical bankruptcy. You onboarded human beings into a sinking ship, squeezed a few months of labor out of them, and then discarded them like assets on a balance sheet.”

Jeevan explained that he was offered “1.5 months’ severance” and was told that he should be grateful for that. “We are offered 1.5 months’ severance, and I am told I should be grateful. But who answers for the career gap? Who answers for the mental exhaustion? Who answers for the lie that was sold to us during the interview? Job security in 2026 is a myth, but basic professional integrity shouldn’t be. If we don’t raise our voices against this ‘hire and fire’ arrogance, nothing will change.”

He concluded his post with a note for the startup founders: “To the Founders and Board: You didn’t just fail your ‘numbers.’ You failed your people.”

HT.com has reached out to Jeevan, this report will be updated when he responds.