'I just spoke to Nita Ambani': Red carpet host in awe after getting response from Nita Ambani

​Digital creator and gamer Sakshi Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a "pinch-me" moment from the Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai. The viral footage captures her rare, candid exchange with Nita Ambani, who politely greets the influencer before revealing a sweet detail about her saree for the evening. The clip, which perfectly captures Shetty’s starstruck reaction, has since gone viral. Nita Ambani at attending an event in Mumbai. (Instagram/@sharkshe_)

“Money better come & find me now,” Shetty jokingly wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of her interaction with Nita Ambani.

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The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Nita Ambani spoke to me.” Ambani says “Hello,” and in response, Shetty goes “Hi, soo pretty.” Nita Ambani responds with a “thank you” and adds, “I am wearing my daughter’s saree.” Shetty replies, “Ohh! It suits you.”

The video then goes on to capture Shetty’s excited reaction to her interaction with Nita Ambani. “I just spoke to Nita Ambani. What the hell??”

She also shared other videos on her profile from the event, which capture her interviewing Bollywood stars, including Arshad Warsi and Vicky Kaushal.