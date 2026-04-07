'I just spoke to Nita Ambani': Red carpet host in awe after getting response from Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani attended a Mumbai event in a stunning Sabyasachi saree previously seen on her daughter, Isha Ambani.
Digital creator and gamer Sakshi Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a "pinch-me" moment from the Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai. The viral footage captures her rare, candid exchange with Nita Ambani, who politely greets the influencer before revealing a sweet detail about her saree for the evening. The clip, which perfectly captures Shetty’s starstruck reaction, has since gone viral.
“Money better come & find me now,” Shetty jokingly wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of her interaction with Nita Ambani.
Also Read: Watch: Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s sweet moment steals the spotlight at NMACC’s 3rd anniversary
The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Nita Ambani spoke to me.” Ambani says “Hello,” and in response, Shetty goes “Hi, soo pretty.” Nita Ambani responds with a “thank you” and adds, “I am wearing my daughter’s saree.” Shetty replies, “Ohh! It suits you.”
The video then goes on to capture Shetty’s excited reaction to her interaction with Nita Ambani. “I just spoke to Nita Ambani. What the hell??”
She also shared other videos on her profile from the event, which capture her interviewing Bollywood stars, including Arshad Warsi and Vicky Kaushal.
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, “Already made it big, now making it bigger, let's go.” Another posted, “Miss Shetty met Mrs Ambani.” A third added, “I've seen this girl starting from 10k ! Literally 10k and I'm so proud of you, shark. Keep growing.” At the time of writing this report, Shetty had over 442,000 followers on Instagram.
Nita Ambani’s saree:
The stunning Sabyasachi saree that the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation donned on April 5 was previously worn by her daughter, Isha Ambani, in 2020 at a wedding.
Sabyasachi’s Akashtara sari, a signature piece from the designer’s Summer 2020 collection, is crafted in glittering champagne gold. It is hand-embroidered with sequins all over. Nita Ambani chose a blouse in matching muted gold. In 2020, Isha Ambani wore it for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding in Mumbai.
Also Read: Nita Ambani hugs Arjun Tendulkar’s wife Saaniya Chandhok at NMACC event. Video
About Screen Awards 2026:
The event, held in Mumbai, was hosted by actors Alia Bhatt and Sunil Grover, and comedian Zakir Khan. At the award ceremony, prizes were awarded to accomplished individuals across different categories, including Best Actor (Female), Best Actor (Male), Best Director, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male), Best Film, and more.
Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar became the biggest winner at the event, bagging 14 awards. Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor (Male) trophy for his portrayal of an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. His award was presented by Nita Ambani.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More