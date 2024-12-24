A heartwarming encounter between a Zomato delivery executive and a Delhi resident has captured social media's attention. Himanshu Bohra, a professional based in Delhi, was left deeply shaken after meeting Shiva Sarkar, a young delivery executive barely in his twenties, who works tirelessly to support his family following his father’s demise. Delhi man shared Zomato worker's struggles.(LinkedIn/Himanshu Bohra)

The story emerged through a LinkedIn post by Bohra, titled “The Story of Shiva Sarkar.” He shared that one night, after finishing work at 3 AM, he ordered food through Zomato. When the doorbell rang, he opened it to find Shiva Sarkar delivering his order with a warm smile despite the harsh cold outside. Yet, Bohra sensed an unspoken heaviness in the young man’s demeanour.

A life of sacrifice

Inviting Sarkar in, Bohra offered him water and gently asked about his well-being. It was then that the young man revealed his struggles. After losing his father, he was forced to drop out of school in Class 8 to support his family. Now, he works long hours as a delivery executive to save for his younger sisters’ weddings.

“I sat there, in awe of his strength,” Bohra wrote. “This young man, who should be chasing his aspirations, is instead running against the clock to make ends meet, with a determination that can only be admired.”

Bohra reflected on the many young individuals like Sarkar who sacrifice their dreams to sustain their families. He also posed a poignant question: How can society help such individuals?

A plea for change

Addressing Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in his post, Bohra suggested initiatives like upskilling programmes, scholarships, or easy loans for delivery executives. “What if these delivery executives could dream again? Could learn skills that open doors to brighter futures while earning a living?” he asked.

Take a look here at the post:

Viral post and reactions

The post, accompanied by a photo of Sarkar (shared with his consent), quickly went viral. Zomato responded, thanking Bohra for highlighting the story and requested the order ID to convey appreciation directly to the delivery partner.

Social media users were equally moved. “This is why humanity matters,” wrote one. Another commented, “Shiva’s story inspires us all to value hard work.” One user called for systemic changes, saying, “It’s time companies invest in their frontline workers.”