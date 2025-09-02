Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
IAF’s heroic rescue: Man winched from raging Sabari River in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 01:47 pm IST

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, where a man was saved from the raging waters of the Sabari River.

Heavy rainfall caused the river to overflow, leaving many villages stranded.(@CAC_CPRO/X)
Heavy rainfall caused the river to overflow, leaving many villages stranded.(@CAC_CPRO/X)

The life-saving mission was carried out by an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V-5 helicopter in Jagdalpur, with Garud commandos winching the trapped man to safety in a tense and daring operation.

The powerful visuals of the rescue showed the helicopter hovering above the swollen river, while commandos bravely pulled the stranded civilian out of danger.

The heroic rescue:

In the video, a civilian was seen trapped in the fast-flowing waters of the Sabari River. An IAF commando carried out the rescue, placing a life jacket on the man before lifting him to safety.

The video was shared by CAC (Central Air Command), IAF, with the caption, “In a daring #RescueMission, on 01 Sept 25, a #Mi-17V5 helicopter of #IAF deployed in #Jagdalpur winched up a civilian from the fast-flowing waters of #SabariRiver in #SukmaDist.”

Check out the video here:

Sukma district in Chhattisgarh has been hit by days of heavy, nonstop rain. The rainfall made rivers and streams, including the Sabari and Indravati, overflow their banks.

Many villages were cut off as floodwaters covered roads and bridges, leaving people stranded and short of essential supplies.

Over 2,000 evacuated after flash floods:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday conducted aerial and ground surveys of flood-affected Bastar and Dantewada districts in the Bastar division, where heavy rainfall early last week had claimed eight lives.

Over 2,000 people were moved to safety after continuous rains caused flash floods and submerged large parts of Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, and Bastar districts early last week.

