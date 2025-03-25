If you spot the hidden owl in this tricky image, you'll be titled optical illusion expert of the day

Optical illusions have become a popular challenge for puzzle enthusiasts, providing a unique test for the mind. From brain teasers linked to age to complex math-based puzzles, there is no shortage of types to challenge one's thinking. Among these, optical illusions stand out not only for their mind-boggling nature but also for their ability to mislead and mesmerise the viewer in unexpected ways. A optical illusion shared on X challenged viewers to spot a hidden owl among birch trees.(X/@piedpiperlko)

If you’re a fan of optical illusions, here's a fresh challenge to test your powers of observation. Shared by Piyush Tiwari on X (formerly Twitter), this optical illusion shows a repeating pattern of birch trees with white bark and lush green foliage. The trees, characterised by their light grey-white bark and vertical texture, have dark oval holes that could either be woodpecker holes or natural cavities in the trunks.

Can you spot the hidden owl?

At first glance, the scene might seem peaceful and simple, but the real challenge lies in spotting the hidden owl among the trees. The illusion is cleverly designed, making it difficult to find the owl immediately. The post on X carries an intriguing caption: "You have the eyes of an eagle if you can spot the owl in the tree within 5 seconds!"

This kind of challenge tests not only your attention to detail but also your ability to think outside the box. The owl, camouflaged within the intricate pattern of the trees, is a true test of patience and visual perception.

Check out the puzzle here:

Why optical illusions remain popular online

Optical illusions have found a special place on the internet, especially on social media platforms like X. These brain teasers not only intrigue but also spark friendly competition among users. People love testing their cognitive abilities and sharing their results with friends, which often leads to viral trends.

The appeal lies in their ability to deceive the mind, forcing viewers to rethink their assumptions. It is this very challenge of perception that makes optical illusions so engaging and shareable.

Whether it’s spotting hidden objects or simply admiring the artistry behind these illusions, they continue to captivate millions, turning them into internet favourites.