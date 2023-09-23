‘Ignorant’ hyena walks past leopard. Are you clever enough to spot it?

A video of a hyena walking through an area filled with tall grasses has left people surprised. Why? It shows how the animal walks leisurely without realising that a leopard is hiding nearby. Shared on Instagram, the video will leave you surprised too as it is very hard to spot the camouflaging big cat until the very end. Can you spot the leopard hiding near the hyena?(Instagram/@latestkruger)

The video was posted on the Instagram page Latest Sightings - Kruger. It is filled with varied videos that show interesting interactions between wild animals. This video of the hyena and the leopard was posted with a caption that reads, “Ignorant hyena walks right past leopard.”

The short video opens to show a part of the jungle with a text insert flashing across the screen that reads, “Can you see the leopard?” As the video progresses, a hyena is seen walking slowly and passing the area. The video ends with the surprise appearance of a leopard. Do you think you can find the big cat before the video ends?

Take a look at this video of the wild animals:

The video was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to one million views. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this wildlife video?

“Hyena's lack of awareness is astounding, considering she's not at the top of the food chain. If that was a lion instead, she'd be done,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow, unreal camouflage! Makes you wonder how many times you’ve walked right past a leopard in the bush,” wondered another. “Me walking past my problems,” joked a third. “Even the leopard is in shock,” joined a fourth. “The camouflage is mad,” wrote a fifth.

A few, however, shared that the hyena was aware of the leopard’s presence. One such individual posted. “I think the hyena knew it was there. One thing you should know, that hyenas aren't afraid of leopards. Plus hyenas have a strong sense of smell. No way it was this close and didn't smell that kitty.”