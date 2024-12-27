Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIM graduate hired by Ambanis breaks silence on capturing the biggest wedding of 2024

BySimran singh
Dec 27, 2024 05:53 PM IST

Joseph Radhik hosted an AMA on Reddit, answering fans' questions about his photography and experiences.

Joseph Radhik, the celebrated photographer who captured the opulence of the Ambani weddings, considered among one of the most expensive in Indian history, has had an illustrious career documenting the most intimate and extravagant celebrations of love. His impressive portfolio includes photographing high-profile events, including the weddings of badminton ace PV Sindhu to Venkata Datta Sai and Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Most notably, Radhik had the privilege of documenting the second pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aboard a luxurious cruise, where he immortalised the unforgettable moments through his lens.

Joseph Radhik captured the stunning images from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding.(Reddit/@JosephRadhik)
Joseph Radhik captured the stunning images from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding.(Reddit/@JosephRadhik)

Radhik, who is known for his captivating wedding portraits, recently engaged with his followers in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, where he answered questions about his career, photography, and the Ambani wedding. In his post, he invited users to ask him anything related to photography, weddings, and more. "Hi, it's me Joseph Radhik! Ask me anything about photography, portraits, weddings, and more! [AMA]," he captioned the post.

During the session, a user enquired about his experience with the Ambani wedding, which is considered one of the most luxurious weddings in India. The user asked, "Did you have fun, and how was the experience for you? Did the bride's parents hire you, or was the entire wedding organized under the supervision of the Ambanis, including Mrs. Neeta Ambani herself?"

In response, Radhik shared, "It was so much fun! We were hired by the Ambani family, and a little known fact about us is that we've photographed the other two siblings' weddings as well. :)"

A user asked about how he got started in photography and what inspired him to pursue it as a career. The Reddiotr, wrote, “Sir, Were you well known about yourself that you're gonna choose to be a Photographer? Or it came up uncertainly or anything like that? I'm really curious as I'm at this point of my life where I'm confused between between my hobby or any other proffesion that my parents approved. What were you like at the age of 20 could you pls tell how you've chosen your path and all. Thank you!”

Radhik replied, “At 20, I was preparing for the CAT, and hoping to get into the IIMs. I did go to IIM Indore, and pursued a regular corporate career for 4 years after which I took the leap into wedding photography. :) My advice: your hobby is not going anywhere, get SO good at it that it pushes you away from your main career - whichever you choose.”

Take a look at the post:

Hi, It's me Joseph Radhik! Ask me anything about photography, portraits, weddings, and more! [AMA]
byu/Josephradhik inPhotographyIndia

Joseph Radhik was the man behind the stunning images from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding in 2017.A user questioned during the 2-hour long AMA session, "Which is your best-captured photograph and any story behind it?"

To which he replied, "In black and white, with him (Virat Kohli) kissing her (Anushka Sharma)on her forehead. This is easily my favourite photo because it looks posed, but is 100% documentary. I was just grinning wide when clicking the shutter."

Radhik made headlines earlier this year when he photographed the second pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. The lavish event took place aboard a cruise in Europe, with festivities spanning four days and stops across the Mediterranean.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On