IIT alumnus leaves MNC job to become a fitness coach, shares her incredible journey

Many individuals aspire to secure positions at large multinational corporations (MNCs). Despite this common goal, Priyanka Gupta, an alumna of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, made the bold decision to depart from her corporate job in pursuit of a career as a fitness coach. She recently took to LinkedIn to talk about her journey, and her post went viral. She also shared how she failed at her first startup, however kept pushing on. Snapshot of Priyanka Gupta.

"I left a big MNC and my IIT pedigree attachment. Now, I help professionals stay fit and live longer. Like many of my fellow IIT buddies, right after graduation, I started chasing that golden ticket to financial stability. I was responsible for supporting my family and this was the most apparent path. After 5 years, when I took my first break from work, I got bugged by entrepreneurship. Don't know how. I wanted to start a home-cooked food delivery business. It didn't start. I could not get enough courage. And got dragged into 9-to-5 again," wrote Gupta in the post. (Also Read: IIT Bombay alumnus, who was suicidal, details his struggles at college, shares what helped him overcome it)

She further added, "The comfort of corporate life was cool and all, but there was this itch, you know? The kind that makes you crave something more, something you can truly call your own. 2012, I took the plunge and launched my first startup, IndiaBookStore. Scary as heck, but man, was it worth it! Turns out, passion beats a paycheck any day. Sure, money's nice and all, but there is nothing like building something from scratch that you truly believe in. How/Why I closed my 1st startup and my journey after that is a story for another day."

An individual wrote, "Passion beats a paycheck any day. Building something from scratch that you truly believe in is worth it. Prioritize your health for a fulfilling life."

A second shared, "From chasing paychecks to chasing dreams, your journey is a canvas painted with the colours of courage and conviction. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most rewarding adventures begin when we dare to step off the beaten path and forge our own trails." (Also Read: IIT Roorkee alumnus, now an IFS officer, shares ‘4 triggers’ for UPSC students and how they can overcome them)

"Your journey highlights the importance of following one's passion and embracing the challenges that come with it. I completely agree that prioritizing health is crucial for overall well-being," commented a third.