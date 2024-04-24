IIT Bombay alumnus, who was suicidal, details his struggles at college, shares what helped him overcome it

Deepak Baghel, an IIT Bombay alumnus who is now a motivational speaker, shared a heartbreaking personal experience. He expressed how, at one point in his life, he was suicidal and what helped him overcome it. In his post on LinkedIn, he detailed the three major problems that he faced during his college days. Deepak Baghel shared this picture on LinkedIn.

"Problem 1: The hostel warden locked my room because I couldn't afford the hostel fee, leaving me feeling deeply embarrassed in front of my peers. With no money in my account and my mother's salary delayed due to the financial year closing in 2015-16, I also had to arrange funds for my sister's medical college fees," wrote Baghel in his post. (Also Read: As 36% of students fail to get placed in IIT Bombay this year, people raise concerns over employment)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He then added, "Problem 2: Failing a first-year course and retaking it in my fifth year was a blow to my confidence. A professor at IIT Bombay publicly criticised me, questioning how I could fail such a basic course when I came from a govt. Hindi medium school in M.P. I struggled to understand English questions for a year at IIT-B. The professor's words embarrassed me in front of over 200+ first-year students, leaving me holding back tears."

Lastly, he shared, "Problem 3: Another professor failed me due to a rigid Academic Reinforcement Program rule. My Moodle Account was disabled for six months, forcing me to handle all tasks offline, including course registration. Every professor I approached for physical signatures to enroll in courses questioned why I had previously failed. This constant embarrassment compounded my struggles."

In his post, he added that he had started to score well in one of the courses. However, due to his disabled Moodle account, he missed the end-semester exam. (Also Read: Amid IIT-Bombay placement struggles, Microsoft techie share tip for job seekers: ‘Don’t run blindly for FAANG')

"Then, in a fleeting 2-5 second moment, all problems vanished as I contemplated jumping off the 5th floor. But then, I saw my father's photo and remembered his struggle till he was brutally murdered by society in 2004," wrote Baghel at the end of his post.

Take a look at his entire post here:

This was shared a week ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 800 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Dear Deepak, we are so close and more like a family, but you never shared this side of your life. I had my lonely & depressed moments where I felt dejected. I am glad that you find strength through your father and his struggles. Life is beautiful, full of surprises & at the same time a battlefield. You are one of the youths I came across who charted a very unusual path. I am very proud of you, and do share your story across the globe as an example. Thanks for sharing your story, Deepak; I am very sure it will guide so many lost souls and lighten their path." (Also Read: IIT Bombay fresher says institute no ‘golden gateway to supreme education’. Viral Reddit post)

A second commented, "Thank you, Deepak Jee, for sharing your story of resilience. Your experience has a lesson of 'unlearning/redefining the parameters/need for success'. This unlearning or redefining may benefit individuals, then society, then civilization. The younger generation needs to be made aware of the perils of the outward rush to success."

"Hi Deepak; thanks for sharing. Truly inspiring. It takes courage to share the vulnerability. I'm sure this post will serve as motivation to a number of people going through life situations. God speed to you," posted a third.

If you are facing any problems related to mental health, you can call at these numbers: 080-46110007, 011-23389090, 09315767849.