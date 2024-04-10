Microsoft techie’s tip for job seekers amid IIT-Bombay placement struggles: ‘Don’t run blindly for FAANG’

Microsoft techie Nishant Chahar took to LinkedIn to share a mantra that tier-3 college students should follow amid poor IIT-Bombay placement. He suggested that the “economy is tough”, so job seekers need “to be ready to adapt”. Nishant Chahar posing for the camera in front of IIT Bombay. (LinkedIn/Nishant Chahar)

“Everyone is talking about IIT Bombay’s placement statistics. But these are just 2000 students. We should be worried about ten lakh+ students who will be graduating this year,” wrote Chahar on LinkedIn.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He added, “IIT Bombay students will somehow find a job (if they need to) and many companies will be ready to roll out offers to them. But what about students from tier-3 colleges? Who constitute the majority of the engineering students.”

“Unfortunately, skills can’t solve the problem of unemployment,” he continued.

He then shared mantras that job seekers must follow amid poor placements. “Don’t run blindly for FAANG, Remote or any kind of jobs. The economy is tough, so you had better be ready to adapt. Then, after getting into the industry, you’ll get ample opportunities to switch, and it gets a little easier with experience. Do your best, learn skills, and your efforts will definitely pay off.”

Take a look at the LinkedIn post here:

The post was shared three days ago on LinkedIn. It has since then accumulated over 4,500 reactions. Additionally, the post has also received numerous comments.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“It’s interesting to hear your perspective on the hype around IIT Bombay. It’s important to remember that many students are graduating this year, not just from top-tier colleges. Focusing on gaining skills and finding the best job opportunity available is key in today’s tough economy. Keep up the great insights!” posted an individual.

Another added, “It’s really very hard to mentally adapt to the things going on in the tech industry right now as a first-year grad, but I will keep a hope that efforts will definitely pay off.”

“You are absolutely right, bro; we should never focus on CTC. In today’s era, as a fresher from a tier 3 college, getting a job is very difficult,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This is the one genuine post.”

“A heartbreaking reality for a JEE aspirant,” shared a fifth.