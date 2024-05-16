 IIT Roorkee alumnus, now an IFS officer, shares ‘4 triggers’ for UPSC students and how they can overcome them | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT Roorkee alumnus, now an IFS officer, shares ‘4 triggers’ for UPSC students and how they can overcome them

ByArfa Javaid
May 16, 2024 08:24 PM IST

The IFS officer shared that everyone gets “triggered” but knowing the reasons behind them can be very helpful for the UPSC students.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Himanshu Tyagi took to X to share some “triggers” he underwent during Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preparation and how he overcame them. He even admitted that he still encounters these triggers.

IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi listed four triggers for UPSC students and how they can overcome them. (X/@Himanshutyg_ifs)
IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi listed four triggers for UPSC students and how they can overcome them. (X/@Himanshutyg_ifs)

Read| IFS officer shares 5 tips on becoming ‘genius’ if you aren’t ‘born genius’, says ‘never stop...’

“Triggered: We all get triggered, some less, some more,” wrote IFS Tyagi on X. He added that knowing the reasons behind the “triggers” can be very helpful.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The first trigger is one’s “past”. Tyagi advised people to “reflect on their past” instead of “blaming the circumstances”. He suggested that one should “note down major life events and heal them”.

The second trigger arises form “dissatisfaction with the present situation”. He said that this dissatisfaction can stem from one’s “job, performance and standard of living” and suggested that students should “analyse the root cause” behind their dissatisfaction and take steps towards “healing”.

Comparison is the third trigger that one should keep in check. The IFS officer advised that people should “accept” who they are and express “gratitude” for what they have. “Take a small break and think: What really matters to you?” he added.

The last and the fourth trigger is the “distorted perception”. “Some bad life events distort our perception of the world. Completely normal things often start irritating us,” he wrote.

The IFS officer suggested that one should analyse what makes them feel “irritated” and figure out whether or not their “perception is correct”.

Earlier, the IFS officer shared tips for students to crack the coveted UPSC exam. The officer shared a few tricks on how one can pass the CSAT qualifying paper, which ‘even IITians are failing in’. He said that one needs to solve all the CSAT PYQs not just once but twice. He further advised aspirants to take mock tests, make notes, develop their own strategies, and focus on revision.

Read| IIT Bombay graduate criticises aspirant’s gruelling schedule for IIT-JEE prep, says ‘never studied this hard’

“Prelims success = Good knowledge base + Logical reasoning skills + Tricks + Confidence + Luck,” he concluded.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / IIT Roorkee alumnus, now an IFS officer, shares ‘4 triggers’ for UPSC students and how they can overcome them

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On