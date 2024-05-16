IIT Roorkee alumnus, now an IFS officer, shares ‘4 triggers’ for UPSC students and how they can overcome them

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Himanshu Tyagi took to X to share some “triggers” he underwent during Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preparation and how he overcame them. He even admitted that he still encounters these triggers. IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi listed four triggers for UPSC students and how they can overcome them. (X/@Himanshutyg_ifs)

“Triggered: We all get triggered, some less, some more,” wrote IFS Tyagi on X. He added that knowing the reasons behind the “triggers” can be very helpful.

The first trigger is one’s “past”. Tyagi advised people to “reflect on their past” instead of “blaming the circumstances”. He suggested that one should “note down major life events and heal them”.

The second trigger arises form “dissatisfaction with the present situation”. He said that this dissatisfaction can stem from one’s “job, performance and standard of living” and suggested that students should “analyse the root cause” behind their dissatisfaction and take steps towards “healing”.

Comparison is the third trigger that one should keep in check. The IFS officer advised that people should “accept” who they are and express “gratitude” for what they have. “Take a small break and think: What really matters to you?” he added.

The last and the fourth trigger is the “distorted perception”. “Some bad life events distort our perception of the world. Completely normal things often start irritating us,” he wrote.

The IFS officer suggested that one should analyse what makes them feel “irritated” and figure out whether or not their “perception is correct”.

Earlier, the IFS officer shared tips for students to crack the coveted UPSC exam. The officer shared a few tricks on how one can pass the CSAT qualifying paper, which ‘even IITians are failing in’. He said that one needs to solve all the CSAT PYQs not just once but twice. He further advised aspirants to take mock tests, make notes, develop their own strategies, and focus on revision.

“Prelims success = Good knowledge base + Logical reasoning skills + Tricks + Confidence + Luck,” he concluded.