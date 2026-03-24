IIT grad who ‘burned’ parents’ money on Harvard interview now heads ₹26,000 crore firm

The entrepreneur behind one of India’s most successful EV startups was once rejected by Harvard for an MBA programme. Tarun Mehta, the co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, recently opened up about his journey from an IIT Madras student to corporate employee and eventually to helming a startup worth ₹26,800 crore. Tarun Mehta is the co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy

During an appearance on the Best Places to Build podcast, Mehta opened up about how a failed Harvard Business School interview became a turning point that pushed him away from the conventional MBA route and towards building a company from scratch.

From IIT to Harvard rejection Mehta grew up with a strong technical background, studying at IIT Madras, but admitted that early on, he had very limited exposure to entrepreneurship. In his final year, in 2012, he was still undecided about what he should do next — he was sitting for placements while simultaneously juggling the idea of doing a master’s or an MBA in the United States.

“Every senior at IIT who was doing financially well seemed to have gone down the consulting route or gone to masters in the US. So in my case, masters I was a little unsure of, but MBA seemed kind of sensible,” Mehta said during the podcast, which was released in January.

He applied for the Harvard Business School 2+2 program, and was selected for the in-person interview. Unfortunately, the interview did not go well.

“I made my parents pay for my flight to Boston, and I had an absolutely pathetic, disastrous interview. I was really not ready for the interview,” he admitted.

Mehta was also conscious of the fact that his trip to the US for the Harvard interview had cost his parents a considerable amount. “I think that kind of broke me for a while because I knew that I had burned through a lot of money of my parents to come for this interview. I knew I'm not going to get it. I didn't get it. And I didn't have a plan B,” he said.

Getting a corporate job Mehta had to deal with a double blow — not only did he not land a spot at Harvard, he also did not get placed at his first company of choice, which was McKinsey.

“I thought I’m a damn good student. McKinsey toh le hi lega. ITC toh — I’ll say yes to ITC, worst case,” he admitted candidly. “Forget getting placed, I didn’t even get to interview at these places.”