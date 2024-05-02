IIT Roorkee alumnus, now IFS officer, shares 4 tips on how to deal with anxiety when preparing for JEE

IIT-JEE is one of the most sought-after exams that millions of students from across India aim to clear. While many start preparing to clear the exam in high school, it can certainly create a level of anxiety among students due to the cutthroat competition. If you are someone who is facing the same, an IFS officer, Himanshu Tyagi, who is an IIT Roorkee alumnus, has shared a few tips. IFS Himanshu Tyagi advised people on how to deal with anxiety. (X/@Himanshutyg_ifs)

"Anxiety is not a bad thing. But when it starts obstructing our progress, it needs to be controlled. Anxiety is a warning about potential danger. Anxiety is a reflection of our fears and insecurities. How can we use anxiety in our favour?" wrote Tyagi in his post. (Also Read: IIT aspirant's heartbreaking words after not clearing JEE: 'I didn't step on my parent's expectations')

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Further, he elaborated on the tips and said that one should write about it, find a positive distraction, focus on action, and maintain our physical and mental health.

Take a look at the post shared by IFS Himanshu Tyagi here:

This post was shared May 2. Since being posted, it has gained more than 13,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Comedian who failed IIT-JEE twice shares 5 key learnings, says ‘it was brutal, but…’)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Staying away from toxic family members can also work."

A second said, "Thanks, sir, your article has been very helpful in solving my problem."

Earlier, IFS Himanshu Tyagi also talked about how he had failed to clear JEE and how he 'turned the pain into energy' and secured admission to IIT Roorkee. In his post, he shared three tips that can be a good help to people who have failed to clear the exam. Many people also commented on his post and thanked him for his words.