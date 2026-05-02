IITian claims he was rejected from IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay despite securing AIR 18

A picture of an old GATE 2005 scorecard is going viral. The X user who posted it claimed that it’s his scorecard that shows him securing AIR 18. He further claimed that, despite his rank, he was rejected by IISc Bangalore and IIT Bombay. The X user shared a scorecard of GATE 2005. (X/@kiranControlSys)

“Rank 18, 99.65 percentile but was still rejected by IISc Bangalore and IIT Bombay,” X user Kiran Kumar P tweeted. His X profile claims that he is an IITan.

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“GATE 2005. GRADUATE APTITUDE TEST IN ENGINEERING 2005. SCORE CARD,” reads the topmost part of the scorecard. It shows a 665 GATE score in IN (Instrumentation engineering). A line on the photo further reads, “The percentile score of the candidate is 99.65.”

While the number against the “Candidates Appeared” section is 5098, the All India Rank is shown as 18.

(HT.com has not independently verified the image.)