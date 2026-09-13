IITian quits Salesforce job for Google, shares why: ‘I had to prove it to myself'

Then, for two months in 2024, the techie said that he devoted 6-8 hours every day to learning DSA, system design and technology stacks through online courses, books and Medium articles. His efforts eventually helped him crack Salesforce.

He then decided to treat the gap as a challenge. Recalling his IIT experience, he said that he believed that if he could get into an IIT, he could also overcome his coding struggles.

"As a fresher in Samsung, I was never a big time coder. Team discussions on design & quality sounded Greek to me," he wrote, describing the constant feeling of being an outsider among experienced developers.

The techie, who goes by @bug_to_feature on Instagram, shared his journey, recalling how he initially struggled with coding and technical discussions when he started his career at Samsung .

A Bengaluru -based techie recently opened up about leaving his job at Salesforce to join Google , saying his decision was driven less by dissatisfaction with his previous employer and more by a desire to prove to himself that he deserved his place among top tech professionals.

(Also Read: NRI reveals how he landed Google job despite not studying computer science)

However, landing the job did not eliminate his doubts. "That feeling of an outsider never left me. Maybe this is the problem of achieving things too quickly. What others got with 6-12 months of prep, I got it in 2. And even though I had aced 3-4 rounds of rigorous interviews at Salesforce and Amazon, it kept feeling like a fluke," he wrote.

The techie said that he continued spending hours after work at Salesforce learning design practices and solving DSA problems he had not tackled before. "I lived the most disciplined life in Bangalore with my time divided between office, gym & upskilling," he said.

"I had to prove it to myself that Salesforce was not a fluke and unfortunately the only way to do it was to leave Salesforce for a bigger company," he added.

Speaking to HT.com, the techie clarified that his decision was not intended to undermine either Samsung or Salesforce. "I'm not trying to devalue my previous orgs Samsung & Salesforce in any way. It was all about my personal ambition and a will to prove it to myself that I deserved a spot in the room," he said.

(Also Read: Google employee gives peek into modak-making activity at Bengaluru’s Ananta campus: ‘Every festival comes with an event’)

Social media reactions His post resonated with several users, many of whom related his experience to imposter syndrome and self-doubt despite professional achievements.

"Everything feels like a fluke when you make it," one user commented.

"Imposter syndrome catches up fast no matter how big the achievements are. You just have to be faster than it, that's all. I can relate. Was in same boat as you this year," another wrote.

"Well deserved," a user said, while another called his journey "very inspiring."