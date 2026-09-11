NRI reveals how he landed Google job despite not studying computer science

A former Google employee who retired at 35 has opened up about his journey in a podcast. Nikhil Durgani spent a little over 15 years working for Google — first in India and then in Singapore. Speaking to the host of the Borderless podcast, he recalled how he bagged a job at Google through campus placement despite not being a computer science student. Nikhil Durgani spent 15.5 years working at Google.

Getting a job at Google Nikhil Durgani explained that he was born and raised in India. It was while studying in college in Kolkata that he was recruited by Google.

“I've been living in Singapore now for just over 12 years. Started my journey in India; I was born and brought up there. Moved cities when I was younger, but eventually completed my graduation in Kolkata at St. Xavier's,” Nikhil explained.

Nikhil was in the last year of his Bachelor's in Business Administration (BBA) programme when Google came to his college for recruitment. This was in the year 2010.

Speaking on the Borderless podcast, Nikhil recalled being surprised to see Google recruiting non-science and non-engineering students.

“The impression back then was like, why is Google really coming to our university? We don't have any engineers; we are all studying commerce, arts, and journalism here. So why is Google really here?” he remembered.

Non-tech job at Google Nikhil soon realised that Google also hires students who do not have a background in science and engineering.

“That's when we actually came across this term called Google AdWords, or AdWords,” he revealed.