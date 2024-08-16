Imane Khelif’s feminine transformation goes crazy viral after Paris Olympics gender row. Watch

After sparking a massive gender row at the Paris Olympics, Imane Khelif has stunned the internet with her ‘feminine’ transformation. The Algerian boxer defeated Chinese opponent Yang Liu in the 66kg gold medal bout to win gold at the Olympics, but her victory was overshadowed by the controversy over her gender. Imane Khelif's makeover has gone viral on social media.(Instagram/@beauty.code.officiel)

The row began after Italian boxer Angela Carini abandoned her bout against Khelif in just 46 seconds. Khelif quickly became the target of transphobic comments on social media, with trolls basing their abuse on a so-called gender test that she apparently failed. The abuse was further fueled by the boxer’s appearance, with thousands of people saying she “looked like a male.”

Imane Khelif has now hit back at trolls by sharing a video of her makeover. The video shows her getting a makeover to conform more closely to the traditional idea of how women are supposed to look.

In the video, made in collaboration with Beauty Code, Khelif’s pulled-back hairstyle is replaced with a chic blow dry. She wears earrings, a pink blouse, and makeup.

Take a look at the video below:

The video was uploaded on the boxer’s Instagram account yesterday, where it has since racked up a staggering 20 million views. It was also re-posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where again it has gone viral with 11 million views and lakhs of comments.

However, the comments are not all supportive and only highlight the performative nature of gender roles further.

All I see is a man wearing makeup,” wrote one X user. “It's a man wearing eyeliner,” another said.

Khelif teared up after winning gold at the Olympics amid questions over her gender identity. “I want to tell the entire world that I am a female, and I will remain a female,” she said. She has also taken legal action against the barrage of hate she received online, with her lawsuit naming Elon Musk and JK Rowling who both made objectionable posts against the athlete.