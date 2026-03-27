IMAX VP India slammed for his response to customer over Project Hail Mary tweet: ‘...your tantrums’

Daniel responded to the post with a strong-worded tweet. “Hey Dev, we are not sitting around wasting time. We are doing our job and doing the best we can. If there is a delay then there are reasons that took time to resolve and we cant tell you what happened (as much as you think you have the right to know ) so stop pretending to be an authority and questioning us. We appreciate you as an audience and we are working round the clock to get our audience the experience they need, but don’t Think I’m here to address your tantrums!” the VP wrote.

“Let’s go!” Preetham Daniel tweeted, sharing a screenshot of movie halls playing the English film. An X user named Dev reacted to it with a meme.

Preetham Daniel, IMAX Vice President for India , SE Asia, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, is receiving severe backlash on social media for his response to an individual over a tweet about Project Hail Mary. Daniel told the customer, “Don’t think I’m here to address your tantrums”, after the person criticised the limited shows of Ryan Gosling’s new space drama at IMAX screens in India. The Hollywood movie, which is ruling theatres worldwide, got a delayed release in India due to the sensational run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

How did social media react? The response soon became a point of conversation on X. An individual posted, “This is not a good look for you and your brand. You might want to reconsider your response.” Daniel replied, “No”.

Another added, “Hey Preetham, if that's your tone with your audience, I wonder how you must be treating your employees. And yes, we have a right to know. You don't pay our tickets, so stop behaving like some boss man, okay.”

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A third expressed, “Buddy, shut up. You might not be dealing with customers directly now that you're at your current level, but don't forget the basics: respect your customers. IMAX in India survives because of enthusiasts who want to experience certain movies in that format.”

A fourth wrote, “That's a terrible way to address the audience and their grievance. I didn't see any tantrums, just disappointment, and it's a valid feeling.”

Project Hail Mary, based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. It stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace. Gosling plays the role of a science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship light-years from Earth and without any memory of how he got there.