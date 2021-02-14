In a first, Navy divers slither down from chopper with sniffer dogs. Watch
The Indian Navy on Saturday carried out a maiden exercise of slithering down from a helicopter with explosive-sniffing dogs.
A video of the exercise was also shared on the official Twitter account of Chief PRO Mumbai, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.
"Clearance divers of Western Naval Command slithered down from a naval helicopter to an offshore platform with two explosive sniffing dogs Minki and Mukti as a part of simulated bomb threat," they wrote.
Take a look at the clip:
"Such exercise is regularly carried out but this time it was done with canines as well. The dogs slithered down with their trainers and completed the exercise," said an official of the Western Naval Command.
