‘Incredible fiery streak’ lights up Delhi-NCR sky: Residents record unbelievable sight

Residents in Delhi-NCR witnessed an incredible event, and videos of the moment have now taken over social media. Several footage show a fiery trail moving across the night sky, which many now claim was a meteor. Residents in Delhi and NCR have shared videos of the moment on social media. (Screengrab)

“Just witnessed this incredible fire streak in the night sky. Looks like a meteor or maybe part of a rocket burning up in the atmosphere of nature's own light show from my rooftop? Did anyone else spot it too?” an X user wrote while sharing one video of the moment. Another X user posted, “Yes. I witnessed it too.”

A resident expressed how they recorded the event while returning from office. The individual wrote, “A resident expressed how they recorded the event while returning from office. The individual commented, “I was coming a while ago from my office with one of my colleagues and around 1:25 am we saw a meteor shower above Delhi sky, near Bhikaji Cama Place. We stopped the scooty and started recording this, not sure if it's a meteor shower or something else.”

Social media had a lot to say, debating whether it was a meteor shower or something else. One individual wrote, “Meteor showers don't look like this; it's space debris.” Another expressed, “I was lucky to see it.” Joining the remark, a third posted, “It felt amazing."

The video shows the dazzling streak breaking apart mid-air. It was reportedly visible across Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Gurgaon. A few claimed that they even witnessed it in Aligarh.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)