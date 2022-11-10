Home / Trending / Ind vs Eng: Irfan Pathan shares video of excited fans in flight to Adelaide

Ind vs Eng: Irfan Pathan shares video of excited fans in flight to Adelaide

Updated on Nov 10, 2022

Irfan Pathan shared a video of excited fans before India started playing against England in the T20 World Cup second semi-final.

ByVrinda Jain

Cricket fans worldwide have their eyes glued to the screen today as India is playing against England in the T20 World Cup second semi-final. The India vs. England match has begun at Adelaide Oval, Australia. There is a lot of excitement among the fans of the Indian team, and a recent video shared by cricketer Irfan Pathan shows just that. As Pathan was on his way to Australia, you can see him sitting in a plane filled with Indians. The exhilarated passengers on the aircraft are chanting, "Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega (We will win, India will win)," along with Irfan Pathan. In the post's caption, Pathan wrote, "The flight to Adelaide. Indian fans."

Take a look at the video shared by Irfan Pathan here:

This video was shared just a few hours back, since then, it has been viewed more than one lakh times and has 21,000 likes. One person in the video's comment section wrote, "All the best, Irfan bhaiya, just give hugs to our players on behalf of us and tell them we are behind them no matter what. Our prayers are with them." A second person said, "India will surely win." A third person added, "We will rock today, brother." Some others have reacted using heart emojis.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
