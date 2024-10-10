India bids farewell to its 'Kohinoor' Ratan Tata: A tsunami of tributes takes over the internet

India is mourning the loss of beloved icon Ratan Tata, whose death has triggered an explosion of tributes on the internet. As news of Tata's death broke, a tsunami of tributes flooded social media, with people from all walks of life sharing their heartfelt condolences and reflecting on the profound impact the business leader and philanthropist had on India's business landscape. Ratan Tata graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

Ratan Tata died at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. He was 86.

Soon after he was hospitalised, Tata issued a statement on Monday saying there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing checkups for age-related medical conditions.

India unites in tributes for Ratan Tata

Social media buzzed with tributes, as countless users paid homage to the titan. On X (formerly Twitter), the top trending keywords and hashtags were Ratan Tata, The Titan, Kohinoor, The icon, visionary, Rest in Power, The Myth, The man and several other adjectives for Ratan Tata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying rich tributes to Ratan Tata. PM Modi said he was "extremely pained by his passing away".

"Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses," PM Modi said.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in his statement said, "For the Tata Group, Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example."

Top trend on Google

Ratan Tata's death quickly became the top trend on Google in India, generating over two million searches as people sought to honour his legacy. The unprecedented interest reflects the deep interest in Tata among Indians.

