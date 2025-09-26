‘India is building world-class highways’: Harsh Goenka urges citizens to look beyond potholes

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has urged Indians to look beyond pothole complaints and acknowledge the impressive strides the country has made in building modern infrastructure. Sharing aerial visuals of highways, Harsh Goenka said India had achieved global standards in infrastructure despite ongoing pothole concerns.(X)

Taking to X, the RPG Group Chairman wrote, “Yes, we may complain about potholes. But let’s also celebrate this—India today is building world-class highways, bridges and infrastructure that rival the best anywhere.”

Goenka’s post was accompanied by a short aerial video clip showcasing sweeping visuals of newly built Indian highways.

Check out the post here:

Online reactions

Goenka’s video has already attracted more than 46,000 views, sparking a lively debate online. While many echoed his optimism, others pointed out that the lived experience on the ground often contrasts with glossy drone shots.

One user commented, “True, I agree with that, but I don't use highways daily. Most people don't use highways unless they need to on a vacation or long distance. To go to work, I use city roads.” Another observed, “I drive between Mumbai and Pune often, and I must admit the expressway quality is far better than a decade ago.”

Adding to the conversation, a user said, “Any infrastructure we build looks good in the first two years of construction, but the construction has to sustain for 30-40 years without any issues.” Someone else replied, “We should not dismiss progress. India has made remarkable advances in infrastructure in a short span of time.”

Others joined in with mixed sentiments. “No doubt these are world class infrastructure coming up across India.Sadly, it's the last mile home delivery infra within the city that's an abject failure.” wrote one user. Another countered, “We must celebrate achievements rather than constantly criticising. ” A further comment read, “Definitely, India has made giant progress in big infrastructure : highways, ports and airports, in the last 10 years. But still miles behind first world and China.”