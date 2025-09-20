'India is not for us': Redditor explains why moving back to Canada from Gujarat felt necessary

An individual who currently lives in Navsari, Gujarat, has explained on Reddit why moving back to Canada felt necessary after a year in India. The Redditor said the decision to move to India was made to be closer to parents, and India was chosen over Dubai. A Redditor’s post about leaving India for Canada sparked debate.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

The post was shared by @Economy_Push_8886, with the caption, “Moving back to Canada from India, India is not for us."

The post drew mixed reactions and sparked a wider debate on Reddit.

Reasons behind the decision:

In the post, the Redditor explained how poor air quality caused constant burning in the eyes and created a feeling of being caged indoors.

Eating out was described as unsafe due to “low-quality ingredients and unhygienic kitchens.” Driving was said to feel like a daily battle, with bad roads, reckless behaviour, and frequent road rage.

According to the Redditor, festival noise, political issues, caste differences, and social competition added to the discomfort.

Concerns were also raised about drugs and gambling among youth, the high cost of education, and steep income taxes that did not reflect proper services.

“33% income tax for what? If you are successful and make 1Cr a year, you are paying 1/3 to income tax for exactly what services?”

The Redditor concluded that competition, show-off culture, and inflated egos made it impossible to adjust.

Check out the post here:

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, sharing a mix of opinions. Some agreed with the Redditor’s points, mentioning similar struggles with air quality, hygiene, traffic, and education costs, and expressed understanding of the decision to return to Canada.

One of the users commented, “Same experience. Moved back to Canada from India 2 years ago.”

A second user commented, “India is like a rose to be admired from afar, get too close and the thorns might prick you.”

“Drug problem in India? Compared to the rest of the world, India is in a low zone, I feel,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)