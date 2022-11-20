Home / Trending / India vs New Zealand: Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav hits a blistering hundred in 2nd T20I

India vs New Zealand: Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav hits a blistering hundred in 2nd T20I

Published on Nov 20, 2022

India and New Zealand locked horns at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui today and won by 65 runs. The win was guided by Suryakumar Yadav's sensational knock of 111 off 51 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 111 off 51 balls propelled India to a 65-run win.(Twitter/@subhanjan5)
ByArfa Javaid

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a century off just 49 balls to single-handedly guide India to a match-winning total of 191 in the second T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. As the right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 111 against the Kiwis, people took to Twitter to shower praise on an in-form Suryakumar Yadav, so much so that his name started trending on the micro-blogging platform. While Sehwag posted that the batter is 'always on fire', Irfan Pathan shared that he 'can bat on any planet'. We have compiled a few reactions below.

Former skipper Virat Kohli hailed Suryakumar Yadav and tweeted, "Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him." He also added a laughing emoticon.

Virender Sehwag posted a stunning photo of the sky and wrote, "SKY these days."

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan too lauded Suryakumar Yadav's hundred off 49 balls.

"Take a bow!" wrote ICC while celebrating Suryakumar's second hundred in T20I.

An individual posted a photo of Suryakumar Yadav and Tim Southee.

Here's what another posted:

A Twitter user shared a video of when Suryakumar Yadav scored his second T20I hundred, and skipper Hardik Pandya embraced him.

"Suryakumar Yadav can have his own dance form," another wrote while sharing a collage.

An Individual shared a picture of Suryakumar Yadav and wrote, “SKY is God gifted.”

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 111 against New Zealand guided India to a 65-run win in the second T20I in Bay Oval today.

