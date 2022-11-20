India vs New Zealand: Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav hits a blistering hundred in 2nd T20I

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a century off just 49 balls to single-handedly guide India to a match-winning total of 191 in the second T20I against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. As the right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 111 against the Kiwis, people took to Twitter to shower praise on an in-form Suryakumar Yadav, so much so that his name started trending on the micro-blogging platform. While Sehwag posted that the batter is 'always on fire', Irfan Pathan shared that he 'can bat on any planet'. We have compiled a few reactions below.

Former skipper Virat Kohli hailed Suryakumar Yadav and tweeted, "Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him." He also added a laughing emoticon.

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

Virender Sehwag posted a stunning photo of the sky and wrote, "SKY these days."

SKY these days.

Always on fire. In a league of his own.#SuryaKumarYadav pic.twitter.com/kDPfgfhmp9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 20, 2022

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan too lauded Suryakumar Yadav's hundred off 49 balls.

Surya ☀️ can bat on any planet… 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 20, 2022

"Take a bow!" wrote ICC while celebrating Suryakumar's second hundred in T20I.

TAKE A BOW! 🙌



Suryakumar Yadav brings up his second T20I hundred 💥



Watch the #NZvIND series live on https://t.co/MHHfZPyHf9 (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/nfullD65Ww — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2022

An individual posted a photo of Suryakumar Yadav and Tim Southee.

First ever t20 match where a batsman scored a century and bowler took an hat trick. 🤯#timsouthee #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/LdVdetAF4G — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) November 20, 2022

Here's what another posted:

Hundred by Suryakumar Yadav in just 49 balls - another impeccable knock by Sky!



He's just unstoppable at the moment, what a player! pic.twitter.com/yibMEBbdNJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 20, 2022

A Twitter user shared a video of when Suryakumar Yadav scored his second T20I hundred, and skipper Hardik Pandya embraced him.

"Suryakumar Yadav can have his own dance form," another wrote while sharing a collage.

Suryakumar Yadav can have a own dance form. 🔥



TAKE A BOW! 🙌 #INDvsNZ l #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/rEV0z2U46O — VECTOR⁴⁵ (@Vector_45R) November 20, 2022

An Individual shared a picture of Suryakumar Yadav and wrote, “SKY is God gifted.”

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 111 against New Zealand guided India to a 65-run win in the second T20I in Bay Oval today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON