Indian biker Yogesh Alekari's world tour comes to a halt after motorcycle stolen in UK: ‘It was home, my dream’

A 33-year-old biker from Mumbai, who had embarked on a solo world tour, has hit an unexpected roadblock in the United Kingdom after his motorcycle was stolen in Nottingham. Alekari is popularly known as roaming wheels on social media,(Instagram/@roaming_wheeels)

Yogesh Alekari began his journey on May 1, 2025, riding a KTM 390 Adventure from Mumbai with the dream of circling the globe. In 118 days, he had already covered over 24,000 km across 17 countries, including Iran, Turkey, and several European nations. His next destination was Africa, where he planned to ride from Morocco to Cape Town before returning to India.

However, on August 28, while visiting a friend in Nottingham, his journey came to an abrupt halt. Alekari parked his bike at Wollaton Park and went for breakfast. When he returned, the motorcycle, along with all his belongings, including his passport, money, and camera gear, was gone.

Alekari shared CCTV footage on Instagram showing the thieves stealing the bike from a park in broad daylight. “They stole my motorcycle but this wasn't only a motorbike - it was my home, it was my dream, it was my everything as a traveller,” he said, as per a report by the BBC.

Investigation ongoing

The biker said he immediately contacted Nottinghamshire Police but was only given a crime reference number. “I was told they would call me back, and I waited in the park, but they never did,” he claimed.

Alekari is now appealing to his thousands of social media followers to share his posts and help trace the stolen bike. He said that without his passport and essential documents, continuing the journey or even returning to India will be difficult.

“People warned me about the UK, but I thought I was away from London and it would be ok in Nottingham. I never experienced any incident like this anywhere else,” he stated.

Nottinghamshire Police said they are conducting “local inquiries” and urged anyone with information to come forward. “We completely appreciate how much upset this will have caused,” a spokesperson said, per the outlet.

Alekari, popularly known as roaming wheels on social media, is a full-time content creator. He has more than 180,000 Instagram and almost 16,000 Facebook followers.