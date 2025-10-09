Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian CEO bullies ‘award-winning top performer’ for not using AI tools

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 10:40 am IST

A Redditor alleged that, besides bullying an employee, the Indian CEO plans to use in-house AI tools to automate development tasks and fire the developers.

A recent anonymous post on Reddit has triggered widespread discussion regarding the future of developers in the tech industry amid the rise of artificial intelligence. In the post, a Redditor alleged that an Indian CEO bullied an employee for not using AI tools.

A Reddit post about an Indian techie has sparked a discussion on Reddit. (Representational image). (Unsplash)
A Reddit post about an Indian techie has sparked a discussion on Reddit. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“AI Replacement is REAL,” a Reddit user wrote, adding, “One of the award winning top performers, who referred to my current company, who does one to one with the CEO, informed me that he got bullied in the call for 2 hours for not using the AI product CEO was pushing for.”

Also Read: From 22,000 to 2.2 lakh per month: Indian man's 'inspiring' 10-year journey goes viral

The Redditor explained that the CEO built 15-20 AI tools and plans to replace the developers. “The CEO said he will hire associates and interns and fire all mid and senior employees. He fired most of the leads and architects.”

AI Replacement is REAL
byu/GotBanned3rdTime inIndianWorkplace

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “All these tech CEOs are partially in FOMO. They want to increase their profits and cut costs. With AI coming, they are deluded by the chance of cost-cutting; hence, they are doing it. They don't know real-life working. When given a task to search for AI (since they don't do it by themselves), some employees do small-scale projects and never tell any of the problems they face, so the CEO thinks it's the solution and then does it. They'll realise when software comes crashing down and no one knows what to do.”

Also Read: Bengaluru manager claims ‘work from office’ mandates are a tactic to make employees quit

Another asked, “In that case, what roles would be on the safe side?” A third remarked, “Just ask the questions with all the tools and AI available. There would have been a massive load of software being released. Since now, it’s marketed as a code anyone can use, THEN WHERE ARE THE SAID SOFTWARES? Reality is completely different.” A fourth wrote, “What a fool.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian CEO bullies ‘award-winning top performer’ for not using AI tools
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On