Indian CEO bullies ‘award-winning top performer’ for not using AI tools

A recent anonymous post on Reddit has triggered widespread discussion regarding the future of developers in the tech industry amid the rise of artificial intelligence. In the post, a Redditor alleged that an Indian CEO bullied an employee for not using AI tools. A Reddit post about an Indian techie has sparked a discussion on Reddit. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“AI Replacement is REAL,” a Reddit user wrote, adding, “One of the award winning top performers, who referred to my current company, who does one to one with the CEO, informed me that he got bullied in the call for 2 hours for not using the AI product CEO was pushing for.”

The Redditor explained that the CEO built 15-20 AI tools and plans to replace the developers. “The CEO said he will hire associates and interns and fire all mid and senior employees. He fired most of the leads and architects.”

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “All these tech CEOs are partially in FOMO. They want to increase their profits and cut costs. With AI coming, they are deluded by the chance of cost-cutting; hence, they are doing it. They don't know real-life working. When given a task to search for AI (since they don't do it by themselves), some employees do small-scale projects and never tell any of the problems they face, so the CEO thinks it's the solution and then does it. They'll realise when software comes crashing down and no one knows what to do.”

Another asked, “In that case, what roles would be on the safe side?” A third remarked, “Just ask the questions with all the tools and AI available. There would have been a massive load of software being released. Since now, it’s marketed as a code anyone can use, THEN WHERE ARE THE SAID SOFTWARES? Reality is completely different.” A fourth wrote, “What a fool.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)