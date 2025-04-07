Menu Explore
Indian CEO suggests ‘half plate’ hack at restaurants to tackle obesity: 'Don't like to waste food'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Apr 07, 2025 01:32 PM IST

Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Funds, advocates for restaurants to provide half plate options to address obesity in India.

CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Funds, Radhika Gupta, has suggested a way for restaurants to help fight the rising obesity in India and also help reduce overeating and food wastage. Gupta applauded the growing conversation around tackling obesity in India, describing it as “critical.”

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta shared her suggestion to help tackle obesity in India.
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta shared her suggestion to help tackle obesity in India.

"I am glad we are talking about obesity as a problem so widely. It is critical. There are many solutions to this - alternative grains-sugars, healthier foods, eating at home, and many others that doctors, nutritionists suggest," she said.

The CEO joined in the conversation and made a suggestion of her own to help reduce the impact of growing obesity and obesity-related diseases. Gupta suggested that all restaurants to introduce a "half plate" option for all their meals to help people consume smaller portions.

"I have one basic suggestion to restaurants - introduce half plate options on all your meals. Many of us eat small portions, and eat a little extra because we as Indians don't like to waste food. Sharing is not always an option when ordering individually," she wrote.

Take a look at the full post here:

The CEO also highlighted the economic benefit of such a move as it would help half the price of the meals and create options to eat less without wasting food or money.

The post resonated with many online who highlighted the practicality and ease of implementation of it. "It's a practical advice - admirable one. We need it. Apart, restaurants can promote idea of food bank - to be maintained by contributions of guests. It shall improve the footfall too leading to better commercials," said one of the users.

"Traditionally, in north India, half plate was a norm, as restaurants or dhabas were run for providing routine diet to people. Whereas these days eating out is more for amusement, or out of boredom, than for filling up the tummy," said another.

While some praised the suggestion for its practical application, others called it shortsighted as it only focused on one aspect of rising obesity which is also influenced by sedantary lifestyles.

(Also read: Edelweiss MF MD slams airline sandwiches, calls for authentic Indian breakfast)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
