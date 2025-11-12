Indian entrepreneur shares ‘life update’ after 2 years of leaving the US: ‘Super happy because...'

An Indian entrepreneur has shared a reflective post about his decision to leave the United States after a decade, offering a glimpse into how his life changed since returning to India. The man shared his “life update” two years after leaving US.(Instagram/@growwith_ani)

Aniruddha Anjana, the co-founder and CEO of ArcAligned, a company specialising in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Virtual Design and Construction (VDC), took to Instagram to document his “life update” two years after leaving what he described as “the rat race” in the US.

“Life update after 2 years of leaving the US,” he wrote in the caption of his post, recalling his time on an H-1B visa. “I spent 10 prime years of my life in the US on an H1B visa chasing what everyone chases — ‘The American Dream’. Just to realize that there is no such thing for immigrants,” he wrote.

Entrepreneur on leaving the US

In his post, Aniruddha reflected on the reality faced by many skilled professionals working in the US. “We are basically just a skilled task force that the US wants to utilize to make them great. And we keep thinking that one day, maybe one day, we’ll get all the rights and privileges of being a US citizen… But at what cost?” he wrote.

The entrepreneur revealed that he decided to move back to India once he realised that he was “trapped in this rat race”.

Now, he describes his life as more fulfilling and balanced. “Super happy, because now I’m able to run my US business from the comfort of my home in India,” he wrote. “Travelling every 3 months to the most wonderful places in the world. Enjoying the best time with my parents — and they with their grandchild,” he continued.

Highlighting the irony of his new reality, Aniruddha added, “And the best part? I get to travel to the US on my B1 visa with no restrictions!”

Aniruddha Anjana returned to India with his wife and child. In an earlier post, he shared that he left the US because he was getting sucked up into the corporate trap. “I left the U.S. after working there for 10 years because I saw the rabbit hole I was getting sucked into—the infamous corporate trap. I was turning into a robot, and I didn’t want that life,” he wrote.