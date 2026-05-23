Indian man in Netherlands shares why Dutch work culture feels ‘illegal’ to Indians: ‘Nobody glorifies burnout’
An Indian man said Netherlands offices rewarded productivity over long hours and office politics.
An Indian man living in the Netherlands has sparked a conversation online after sharing his observations about how Dutch offices approach work, personal time and professional growth. Taking to Instagram, Anuj Sharma posted a video reflecting on what he has learnt after spending three years living and working in the country.
(Also read: Dutch woman living in Mumbai compares raising kids in India vs Netherlands, lists 7 key differences)
The text overlaid on the clip read, “Things Dutch offices do that feel illegal to Indians,” setting the tone for his comparison between workplace expectations in India and the Netherlands.
‘Personal life is treated like a real priority’
In the caption of his video, Sharma wrote, “After 3 years of living and working in the Netherlands, I realised how differently people look at work and life here.”
He added, “In the Netherlands, personal life is treated like a real priority. Nobody makes you feel guilty for having hobbies, vacations or a life outside work.”
Sharing more about the workplace culture he experienced, he wrote, “After work hours means after work hours. No random ‘quick calls’ at 9 PM.” He further said that in the Netherlands, “good work gets rewarded, not who stays online the longest pretending to be busy.”
(Also read: Indian man working in the Netherlands shares what surprised him most: ‘Your savings grow much faster’)
Sharma also pointed out the difference in how employees are expected to grow professionally. “You don’t need to butter your manager for growth. Your work speaks louder than office politics,” he wrote.
Flat hierarchy and no burnout culture
Another aspect that stood out to him was the relatively flat hierarchy in Dutch offices. “The hierarchy is surprisingly flat. Interns openly disagree with managers and nobody gets offended,” he said.
Comparing attitudes towards overwork, Sharma wrote, “In India, burnout is often glorified. In the Netherlands, people see it as poor work management.” He also said, “Nobody flexes working weekends here. People flex their vacations instead.”
According to him, managers in the Netherlands actively support employees taking time off. “Dutch managers actually encourage you to take leaves, not make you feel like you committed a crime,” he wrote.
(Also read: Indian employee in Netherlands surprised by humane response to emergency leave request)
He concluded his post by saying, “Productivity matters more than visibility. No ‘sit till the boss leaves’ culture. I realised work life balance is not laziness. It’s just a healthier way to live.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip has drawn a few reactions from social media users, with many appreciating the contrast he highlighted. One user wrote, “Wow, this is so impressive,” while another commented, “This is exactly how offices should function everywhere.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More