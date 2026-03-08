Indian man in Vietnam says cleaner streets make a huge difference despite India’s better infrastructure

“I’m in Vietnam currently. From an infrastructure perspective, India is better. But but but. Damn. The streets are clean. Not Japan clean. But clean. And it makes such a hell lot of difference in the experience. Maybe we Indians and our civic sense is more to blame then government when it comes to that,” he wrote.

The man, identified as Aditya Gupta, wrote about his experience while travelling through Vietnam. In his post, he acknowledged that India might be stronger in terms of infrastructure but said the cleanliness of Vietnamese streets stood out.

An Indian man travelling in Vietnam has triggered an online discussion after sharing his observations about the country’s streets and civic behaviour.

The post has garnered more than 54,000 views and sparked a lively discussion among social media users, with many sharing their own perspectives about infrastructure, cleanliness and civic responsibility.

Social media users debate civic sense and infrastructure Several users agreed with Gupta’s observation about cleanliness and the role of civic sense. One user highlighted Vietnam’s history and development, writing, “Yes it is indeed incredible. Just imagine this country was carpet bombed not many years ago and the infra build up, the kindness of people and the overall experience is just amazing. So much to learn. I have stopped comparing since it prevents one from being immersed in the amazing reality in front of the eyes.”

Another user disagreed with the claim that India’s infrastructure was better, saying their experience in Vietnam suggested otherwise. “Lol the infra isn’t better in India. At least in terms of quality. I went there last October. I didn’t find a single pothole in the country,” the user wrote.

Some comments focused on the responsibility of citizens in maintaining public spaces. One user said, “In our country people blame the government for everything whereas maintaining cleanliness is our responsibility too.”

Another commenter echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “Infrastructure is quite good in Vietnam. India may be a bit better. But yes, our civic sense, sense of cleanliness and disregard for rules and law is a major concern.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)