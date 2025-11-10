Indian man jailed for repeatedly groping 12-year-old girl on British Airways flight

An Indian man has been sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on a British Airways flight. Javed Inamdar, 34, was travelling from Mumbai to London on December 14, 2024 when he assaulted the young girl as she slept. The Indian man claims he mistook the girl for his wife (Representational image)

According to a report in The Sun, Inamdar, a married shipping company executive with two children, allegedly stroked the girl’s hand to “test the waters” before groping her.

During his trial at Isleworth Crown Court, the judge was told that the 12-year-old girl woke up crying at midnight and screamed “get the f*** away from me”.

Girl was ‘visibly distressed’, says BA staff

British Airways cabin crew was immediately informed. When confronted, Inamdar told a flight attendant that he may have confused the girl for his wife.

Cabin manager Rebecca Rooney said she found the girl “visibly distressed” at just after midnight on December 14. She had “her knees to her chest and was hugging herself”, according to a report in The Metro.

“I asked her what happened, she stated the male in the seat next to her had put his hands up her jumper and had touched her breast,” Rooney told the court.

Indian man cries in court

The court was told that Inamdar, a Mumbai native, has no status in the UK. He was provided housing by his employer while on conditional bail during his trial.

During the trial, Inamdar was assisted by a Hindi interpreter. He sobbed throughout the hearing. (Also read: Bengaluru man praises British Airways flight from London for Kannada-inclusive service)

Lee Sergent, defending, said: “He comes from a different part of the world in India. He has made some success of his life in India helping his family. He has been on bail in this country because his employers have backed him and got him housing in this country.

Being on bail in this country has had a greater restriction on his life than a person from this country. He has not been able to see his wife or children.

“He has no right to stay in this country and if he was given a suspended sentence he would be leaving straight away on a plane”.

What the judge said

Judge Simon Davis refused to buy the argument that Inamdar mistook the 12-year-old girl for his wife.

“You tested the waters by brushing her hand. You’re shaking your head but the jury has found their verdict. That was an outrageous thing to do. This country will protect people like this young girl, especially at that young age.

“When she was horrified and protested, you ran as fast as you could, making up what you could say as a way of defence.

“I have decreased the sentence because of you waiting in this country and not being able to communicate with your wife, which in itself is another tragedy. I consider that as a material factor,” the judge said, as per The Sun.

Inamdar has been jailed for 21 months after being found guilty.