Indian man moves to Ireland for his wife's dream career: ‘She has always supported mine’

An Indian man’s reason for moving to Ireland is winning hearts on Instagram. Fitness and nutrition coach Kanav Vohra shared that he followed his wife to Dublin to support her career and ambitions. An Indian man shared an Instagram video revealing why he relocated to Ireland. (Instagram/@getfitwithkanav, Unsplash)

“My biggest supporter, even backing me when @getfitwithkanav was just a dream with no plan. Life with you has been nothing short of amazing. From laughing together to fighting over desserts, lifting each other through every high and low and finding joy in the smallest things, we’ve built something so special. Can’t imagine this journey without you. Happy anniversary! The best part of my story will always be you,” Kanav Vohra wrote while wishing his wife on their second wedding anniversary.

He shared a video to give a glimpse of his wife's “big dreams,” adding that he relocated after she landed her dream job in Dublin.

How did social media react?

An individual shared, “Such a lovely post! Seeing how appreciative you and your wife are of each other is wonderful. My husband is the same; he's helping make my dream come true. I am currently in Ireland while he is in India, and he will soon be joining me here, leaving everything behind to be with me. It’s truly a blessing to have partners who support us, carve our path, and stand by us.” Another added, “When two lucky people meet each other and create a beautiful example of love.”

A third expressed, “Wow!! No wonder she is lucky, but a man can do something like this for a woman only if the woman has supported him & loved him the most. So I guess @getfitwithkanav more than her, you are so lucky to have such a woman in your life & also kudos to you for setting such a great example that it is not necessary that always a woman has to leave her dreams or aspirations for her man.” Vohra responded, "Absolutely true!! 100% nothing without her support.”

A fourth wrote, “Men like you are a true blessing. Obviously, she must be reciprocating the same. A perfect example that it's not always a woman who has to leave her aspirations for her love. God bless you both.”