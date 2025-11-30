Indian man returns from foreign trip and faces ‘reality check’ within an hour: 'Welcome back to reality'

After an 8-9 day holiday abroad, a Redditor got an instant “reality check” within just one hour of landing back in India. The Redditor described the stark contrast between the overseas trip and returning to India.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a recent Reddit post, the Redditor described the stark contrast between the overseas trip and the return home.

“Returned from a foreign trip and got an instant ‘India reality check’ within 1 hour,” the caption of the post reads.

Instant reality check:

According to the post, the reality check began after landing in Mumbai and taking a connecting flight to Nagpur.

The Redditor asked a local near the stand for a ride to Lokmat Square, Nagpur, and was quoted ₹500, far higher than the usual fare.

Surprised, the Redditor said, “I’m also from here,” and instead booked an Ola, reaching the destination by auto.

Things quickly became more painful. While walking at Lokmat Square with a heavy bag, the Redditor stepped on an uneven patch of road, twisted an ankle, and got a proper sprain.

To add to the ordeal, an auto driver passing by spat on the road, and it landed directly on the Redditor’s shoe.

The first hour back was summed up as a mix of scam attempts, gutka spitting, an ankle injury, and a shoe ruined by spittle.

“After spending days in a country where such things do not happen, the contrast hit harder. But now I can only laugh at how fast the transition was,” the Redditor wrote.

“That was it. Full 'welcome back to reality' moment. Within one hour, a scam attempt, gutka spitting, sprain, and gutka on a shoe,” the post adds.

Check out the post here:

Reddit reacts:

The Reddit post quickly drew attention, with many users sharing their own “welcome back to reality” stories. Some empathised with the Redditor’s struggles, recalling similar experiences with uneven roads and local scams.

One of the users commented, “Make peace with it. It's not worth the effort to burn your energy thinking about it or trying to change.”

A second user commented, “We have a long way to go. And it's going to be longer because we are going in the wrong direction, though.”

“Imagine coming back after 4 years,” another user commented.

