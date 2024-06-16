Indian man spots Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Hardik Pandya and entire cricket squad at his hotel in New York. Watch

An Indian man was in for an amazing - and probably once-in-a-lifetime surprise - when he realized that the entire Indian cricket squad was staying at the same hotel as his. He shared a video capturing glimpses of Team India members entering the hotel and how he got autographs from most of them. The image shows the Indian cricket squad entering a hotel after their match against Ireland in the T20 World Cup. (Instagram/@suneetj.13)

Instagram user Suneet Jain shared the video with the caption, “See you in the finals”. The video opens to show him in an Indian jersey along with a few others while on their way to see the India vs Irelan match, which took place on June 5 at New York's Nassau County Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue made their T20 World Cup 2024 debut with this match.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “How I found out the entire Indian cricket squad is staying at my hotel.” It then shows glimpses from the match in which India defeated Ireland by 8 wickets. Towards the end of the video, the team members are seen entering the hotel - including Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Hardik Pandya. The clip ends with a closeup of a bat with several autographs on it.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected over one lakh views, with the numbers increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 1,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. There were also some who added fire emoticons to show their reactions.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

Several people asked for the hotel's address where the Indian cricket team was staying. Jain, however, avoided revealing the name with witty remarks. Just like this comment where he joked, “$5 doge to batunga (I will say if you give me $5)”.

An individual posted, “Credits for how you found out where the Indian cricket team is staying… thank you,”

Another added, “This is absolutely amazing”.

An individual expressed their worry and added, “If you are familiar with the Nassau County area, it is VERY easy to determine which hotel they are staying at. Maybe for safety reasons, you should have posted this AFTER the tournament ended?!”

A person wrote, “This is simply incredible”.

India's cricket team has performed remarkablely in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, securing three consecutive wins against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA. This outstanding performance has led the team to the Super 8 stage from Group A. Despite the setback of their latest match against Canada, abandoned due to a wet outfield, India remains undeterred. They are now placed in Group 1 in Super 8, with their first match scheduled for June 20.

What are your thoughts on this video showing the India cricket squad?