Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pakistan cricket fan flaunts Virat Kohli pendant during Ind vs Pak match in New York: Viral

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 10, 2024 06:22 PM IST

A Pakistan cricket fan was spotted wearing a pendant featuring Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his jersey number 18 during the Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup.

A picture of a Pakistani cricket fan extending her support to team India during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on June 9, which the former won by six runs, has been going viral on social media platforms. The picture shows the woman wearing a pendant featuring former India skipper Virat Kohli and his jersey number 18.

Ind vs Pak T20 WC match: Pakistan cricket fan wearing Virat Kohli pendant. (Instagram/@lovekhaani)
Ind vs Pak T20 WC match: Pakistan cricket fan wearing Virat Kohli pendant. (Instagram/@lovekhaani)

The fan, who goes by the handle @lovekhaani on Instagram, shared her picture with the caption, “Kya aapne mujhe TV par dekha [Have you seen me on TV]?”

Take a look at the post below:

The post was shared on June 10 on Instagram. It has since then accumulated over 1.2 lakh likes and still counting. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

“Yeah. You look gorgeous,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Lucky charm for team India.”

Live dekha tha apko [I saw you live],” said a third.

A fourth commented, “King Kohli,” with a heart emoticon.

This, however, is not the first time that this Pakistani fan expressed her love for Virat Kohli and went viral for the same. During the rain-affected India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match in Sri Lanka, the woman chose Kohli over Pakistan captain Babar Azam. When a reporter asked her to choose between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, she favoured the latter.

The fan, who had both India and Pakistan flags painted on her cheeks, then expressed, “Virat Kohli is my favourite player, and I came here, especially for him, because I wanted to see him. I was expecting his century. My heart got broken.”

