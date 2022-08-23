Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia reacts to Mumbai Police’s advisory featuring her meme

Police departments across the nation often take to various social media platforms to share awareness posts. It won’t be wrong to say that among the departments that are acing the social media game is Mumbai Police. Their on point posts laced with creativity often leave people laughing. Just like their recent password-related advisory that has a meme featuring Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia. Since being shared, the post has prompted people to post various comments, including one from the matchmaker herself.

The meme that the department shared shows Taparia speaking with one of the show’s participants. During their conversation, the matchmaker expresses her views by saying that she doesn’t think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a good match due to their age difference. Since then, memes started taking over social media with people sharing their reactions. Mumbai Police too joined in with a hilarious but important message. “When we see people using their partner’s name as their password: #NotAMatch, #CyberSafety,” they wrote.

Take a look at the post by Mumbai Police:

The post has been shared two days ago. With over 8,500 likes, including one from actor Janhvi Kapoor, many people posted their comments while reacting to the share. Amid them is Sima Taparia. She praised the admin of the page. A few others too praised the person behind the Instagram page. Some expressed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“Brilliant,” posted an Instagram user. “Ommmggg wow,” expressed another along with a laughing out loud emoji. “Hilarious…spot on humour with awareness message,” commented a third. “Killin’ it as always,” wrote a fourth.