Indian patient battles severe liver issues after drinking Chinese jasmine coffee for a week

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips has cautioned his social media followers against consuming “exotic herbal drinks” after a beverage from China landed one person in the hospital with severe hepatitis and jaundice. Dr Philips, who is better known as The Liver Doc on social media, revealed that a particular type of Chinese Jasmine Coffee was the reason behind his patient’s deteriorating health. Drinking a type of Chinese jasmine coffee gave liver issues to one Indian person (X/@theliverdr)

Patient with severe hepatitis

In a post shared on X, the Indian hepatologist explained that he was treating a person for severe hepatitis and jaundice. However, the cause for his symptoms could not initially be ascertained.

After a certain amount of investigation, Dr Philips realised that the patient had been consuming the Chinese Jasmine Coffee for a week before the onset of his symptoms. He would often drink two to three cups of the jasmine coffee.

After a week of consuming the coffee from a brand named Dian Er Wa, the patient began to experience yellow eyes and urine, along with severe itching of hands and feet — all symptoms indicative of liver disease.

“After much 'whodunit' style of investigation, we finally figured out the reason for the patient's severe hepatitis and jaundice,” Dr Philips wrote in his post.

“It was this Chinese Jasmine Coffee that he consumed for a week (2-3 cups a day) prior to onset of symptoms (yellow eyes and urine + severe itching of hands and feet).”

He added a picture of a satchet of the jasmine coffee.

Is jasmine toxic?

In his post, the Kerala-based doctor further explained that some plants commonly referred to as “jasmine” can be highly toxic and can damage the liver. True jasmine, however, is generally considered to be safe for human consumption in low amounts.

“True Jasmine (Jasminum species which includes Jasminum officinale, Jasminum grandiflorum, Jasminum sambac) is generally considered safe in the low amounts it is used in food products such as in teas and flavouring,” he wrote.

“But some other plants commonly referred to as "jasmine" are highly toxic and can cause liver damage.”

Poisonous jasmine plants

The Liver Doc further provided examples of the types of false “jasmine” that can cause liver damage and other health problems if consumed.

“Yellow Jessamine / Carolina Jessamineor Gelsemium sempervirens, Night-Blooming Jessamine / Day-Blooming Jessamine or Cestrum nocturnum, Cestrum diurnum and Star Jasmine or Trachelospermum spp. are poisonous and can cause severe toxicity including liver, heart and kidney,” he wrote.

He highlighted the night-blooming jasmine in particular for being “very notorious”. The night-blooming jasmine, despite its name, is not a "true jasmine" and does not belong to the genus Jasminum.

Dr Philips warned that all parts of the night-blooming jasmine are toxic, and especially its fragrant berries. “They contain a steroidal glycoside that is hydrolyzed to a form of Vitamin D3, which can cause severe illness and organ damage due to excessive calcium absorption,” he explained.

A doctor’s warning

The social media-famous hepatologist ended his post by cautioning against the consumption of unregulated herbal beverages.

“Most of these herbal teas and coffees are unregulated and there is ABSOUTELY NO WAY a consumer can be sure of what type of plant(s) or plant part(s) is in the product,” he said.

“My suggestion is to stay away from "exotic herbal drinks." Because none of these are tested for the health benefits they claim, nor the safety we assume them to have.”

In the end, he added that his patient is recovering well with treatment.