Indian Railways staff walk on edge of bridge, crawl under train to fix air leakage. Watch shocking video

A video of two Indian Railways employees risking their lives to fix an air leakage has gone viral. In the footage, one man is seen walking on the edge of a bridge, and another is captured crawling under a train to repair the sudden issue. The video has gone viral and raised several questions about the safety practices followed by the railways. The image shows employees of Indian Railways walking on a bridge’s edge, crawling under a train to fix an issue. (X/@Sanjay_IRTS)

Indian Railway Traffic Service officer J Sanjay Kumar shared the video, adding that it shows a loco pilot and an assistant loco pilot of a train that stopped over a bridge due to an air leakage. “And duty calls! Trust me when the iron wheel stops, the entire machinery becomes activated, even risking their life,” he added.

The video opens to show a man carefully walking on the edge of the bride and then hanging off of it. As the video progresses, one of the employees is also seen crawling under the halted train.

Take a look at the viral video:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated close to 1.6 lakh views and over 1,200 likes. A few appreciated the employees' efforts, but most also expressed their anger over them not using safety equipment. Several X users pointed out how dangerous it is to work in such a situation without wearing a safety harness.

How did X users react to this video about Indian Railways?

“Walking along the span of a bridge without any safety harness. Isn’t there any other way this can be unlocked?” asked an X user. Another individual joined in and posted, “Absolutely. Pathway or not, safety harnesses should be mandatory”.

While a third commented, “Kudos to these staff who risk their life to keep the train moving,” a fourth wrote, “Is it a safe working procedure? Being an IRTS you should also speak of safety and quality measures, a colossal org, if still such manual work is the only remedy for attending any fault, we are living in an archaic world.”

A few days earlier, Indian Railways was in the headlines after a passenger’s complaint about not getting a pillow while travelling led to a train attendant’s salary cut.

"Today I tried the Rail Madad app for the first time while travelling in a train. I complained about not getting a pillow. It was later known that a fellow passenger had taken a double pillow, and it was not the fault of the attendant. Now, the attendant and railway official have informed me that they will be penalised in the form of a salary cut,” the passenger wrote on Reddit.

What are your thoughts on this video of two railway staff?