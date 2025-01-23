Indian-[ security guard beats man in Canada, video goes viral: ‘Punjabi aa gye oye’

A video showing an Indian-origin security guard engaging in a fistfight with a man in Canada has surfaced on the microblogging platform X, capturing significant attention online. Many took to the comments section to hail the security guard.(X/@Gharkakalesh )

The clip begins with the man throwing punches at the turbaned security guard, who quickly retaliates. Within moments, the guard overpowers the man and forces him out of the gate, displaying his skill and composure in handling the situation.

The video has sparked widespread reactions, with many taking to the comments section to praise the security guard’s swift response and courage.

The video was shared on X handle @Gharkakalesh, which amassed more than 25k views in less than an hour.

A user quipped, “LOL, Sardarji turned the security check into a Bhangra dance-off! This guy didn't expect a cultural twist to his day!”

Another added, “Sardar ji poore india ke behalf pe lagan vasool kar rahe hein”

A third said, “Sardar ji se panga nhin lena hota hai.”

One uer wrote, “sardar ji pe fighting skills hai.”

“Punjabi aa gye oye,” echoed many.

Take a look at the video:

A user mocked, “Canada is not next Punjab , it is already more Punjab than the Punjab.”

While details surrounding the incident remain unclear, the video has become a topic of discussion, with users applauding the guard for standing his ground.

