Indian woman’s late night paratha attempt in UK sets off fire alarm, calls it ‘most embarrassing moment’

In the clip, the loud alarm can be heard blaring in the background as Kapoor looks visibly flustered in the kitchen. Reacting to the situation, she says, “I’m just trying to make some Indian food, and my alarm went off. That’s all I’ve been trying to do. You really cannot cook Indian food in the UK, really. It’s just hard. It’s not even burning!”

An Indian woman living in the UK found herself in an unexpectedly awkward situation while trying to cook a familiar comfort food far from home. Taking to Instagram, Adhwan Kapoor shared a video of herself making parathas when her home fire alarm suddenly went off.

Fire brigade called at 11.30 pm Kapoor explained the full extent of the incident in the caption accompanying the video. She wrote, “Welcome to the most embarrassing moment of my life (yet) since I’ve moved to the UK. The alarm kept going for 20 minutes and the fire department showed up. Guess who’s not making parathas again. Please tell me I’m not the only one (It was also 11:30pm and 0 degrees outside so I actually felt horrible that someone had to come in and turn the false alarm off) The parathas were worth it though.”

Viewers share similar experiences The video quickly drew reactions from users who had either faced the same issue or found humour in the situation. One user commented, “You should have covered sensor before cooking.” Another pointed out, “Its actually the smoke which is causing it.” A third wrote, “Oops I know how it feels.” Others chimed in with “Happened with me too” and “Well this type of content I will would like to watch more of.”

