Indian woman shares 5 things that are 'completely normal' in Australia: 'People leave work on time'

An Indian woman living in Australia has shared five things she found "completely normal" in the country but said they "genuinely shocked" her as an Indian. Taking to Instagram, Disha Shah listed everyday differences ranging from shops closing early to workplace culture and well-maintained public parks. The post prompted several reactions from users in the comments. (Unsplash/Representational image)

One of the things that Shah said surprised her was the early closing time of shops. "Shops close at 5 PM - and they REALLY mean it," she wrote, adding that unlike India, where many shops remain open late into the night, finding a store open at 6 pm on a Saturday can be difficult in Australia.

She also highlighted seeing police officers on horseback in city centres. "You're walking through the CBD, minding your own business, and suddenly there's a police officer riding a horse. Completely normal here… but it still shocks me every time!" Shah wrote.

Another difference she pointed out was the first-name culture. "No ma'am. No sir. No aunty or uncle," she wrote, adding, “Your boss is Sarah. Your teacher is James. Your doctor is Michael. Everyone is on a first-name basis!”