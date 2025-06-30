Indian-American investor obtains island to start new country for founders and techies

Instagram user Nick Peterson has given a tour of the private island where an Indian-American entrepreneur one day hopes to start a new country. Peterson is a resident of Balaji Srinivasan’s Network School – a three-month, in-person educational retreat for “startup founders and gymrats”. Balaji Srinivasan, co-founder of Counsyl Inc, aims to start a 'decentralized' nation (Bloomberg)

What is The Network School?

The Network School is a three-month educational retreat launched in September 2024 by Balaji Srinivasan – former CTO of Coinbase and author of The Network State. It serves as a prototype for his broader vision: building “network states” or decentralized, digitally-native societies that begin online and eventually secure real-world territory and governance.

Who is Balaji Srinivasan?

Balaji Srinivasan is an Indian-origin American entrepreneur and investor. He was the co-founder of Counsyl, the former chief technology officer (CTO) of Coinbase, and former general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Srinivasan is the son of physician parents who immigrated to the United States from Tamil Nadu, India. He holds BS, MS, and PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

Where is the private island where the Network School is located?

In August 2024, Balaji Srinivasan announced in a Substack post that he had obtained an island and is “starting a new school near Singapore for the dark talent of the world”.

“We got an island. That’s right. Through the power of Bitcoin, we now have a beautiful island near Singapore where we’re building the Network School,” said the Indian-origin investor.

What is Srinivasan's vision for a new country?

Balaji Srinivasan’s vision for a new country is centred around the concept of a “Network State” – a digital-first, decentralised and globally distributed community that eventually gains real-world recognition.

A Network State begins as a group of people who share common values and goals – often around tech, crypto, freedom, or innovation. Its purpose is to “revitalize democracy for the internet era” and to “pursue truth, health, and wealth by leveling up our attendees personally, physically, and professionally.”

The citizens of this country share common values and goals. In this case, it would be a focus on longevity, decentralisation and education.

What happens in the Network School?

In his post, Srinivasan said the Network School, serving as the prototype for the nation, is based on the principles of learn, burn, earn, and fun.

Instagram user Nick Peterson, in his virtual tour of the school, said: “This place is an oasis for gym rats and startup founders.”

“I’ve been living in this real life experiment called the Network School, run by Balaji Srinivasan, where we are kind of testing what creating a new nation would feel like,” he explained. Students of the school start their day with gym and attend classes on AI, tech and more.