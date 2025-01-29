Indian-origin entrepreneur finds Amul milk bottles at Costco in Texas: 'The takeover is near'

A man was surprised when he spotted an iconic Indian brand on the shelves of a supermarket in the USA. Taking to X, the Indian-origin entrepreneur shared a picture that shows Amul milk being sold at a Costco. Man resonated with the man's shocked reaction to finding Indian brand Amul's milk in USA's Texas. (X/@ramprasad_c)

“Amul in Costco. The takeover is near,” entrepreneur Ram Prasad wrote on X. The picture he shared shows Amul Gold milk jars kept on a shelf. “Amul Gold, 6% fat,” is also written on a note on the shelf. While replying to a post query, Ram Prasad said he found Amul at a shop in Austin, Texas.

Take a look at the post here:

What did social media say?

“I'll be happy if I see amul cheese,” an individual wrote. Another added, “Amul butter is good...you get much better cheese. Amul cheese is average.” A third expressed, “Interesting. Product of the Amul US? Do they have dairies here?” The original poster replied, “I think it's shipped from India.” A fourth commented, “I got it today from Costco.”

Last March, Amul announced that for the first time, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) would launch four milk variants in the US market.

“We have been exporting dairy products for many decades. This is the first time we are launching fresh milk outside India. The GCMMF has tied up with 108-year old cooperative organisation Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to launch fresh milk in the US market,” GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta earlier told PTI.

“Recipe will be ours. Within one week, Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti and Amul Slim n Trim will be available in the US market,” he added. Among the places where Amul said it would start selling its products were New Jersey, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Texas, and Washington.