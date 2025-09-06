Indians perform Ganesh Visarjan in UK river, internet divided. Video

The ten-day Ganeshotsav is drawing to a close with the grand Ganesh Visarjan rituals being performed across the country. Amidst the celebrations, one video from the United Kingdom has captured widespread attention online. The clip shows a group of Indian devotees carrying out the traditional immersion ceremony on a river, with swans gliding past the boat. Indian devotees in the UK performed Ganesh Visarjan on a boat, and the viral video with 1.6M views triggered mixed reactions on Instagram.(Instagram/sandeep_anthwal)

Viral video from the United Kingdom

The video, shared on Instagram by user Sandeep Anthwal, has already garnered over 1.6 million views. It shows a group of Indian devotees in traditional attire on a boat immersing a Ganesh idol in the river. The visuals have left many viewers both fascinated and divided.

Take a look here at the clip:

Online reactions and growing debate

The video has sparked a lively debate on social media. While some praised the cultural expression in a foreign land, others questioned the environmental aspect of immersions in rivers abroad. One user commented, “This is such a beautiful display of culture. It feels like home away from home.” Another remarked, “Why are people polluting rivers abroad in the name of tradition?”

Many others joined the discussion with contrasting perspectives. “Watching the swans swim so close to the idol is magical,” a user observed, while another countered, “Tradition should not come at the cost of harming aquatic life.” One comment read, “Ganesh Chaturthi is meant to spread joy, not controversy,” and another added, “This shows how deeply rooted Indian culture is, no matter where we are.”

“The devotion on their faces speaks volumes,” said one Instagram user. Another wrote, “It is heartening to see our traditions being celebrated with such dignity far from India.”