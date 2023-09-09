Indonesian President Joko Widodo's son visits Taj Mahal amid G20 Summit

A video of Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s son Kaesang Pangarep visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra with his spouse was shared online. The president, along with his family, is presently in India to attend the G20 Summit. The image shows Kaesang Pangarep with his wife Erina Gudono at Taj Mahal. (X/@ANI)

ANI took to X to share the video of Kaesang Pangarep enjoying a visit to the world famous ivory-white marble mausoleum located at the banks of River Yamuna.

“Uttar Pradesh | Indonesian President Joko Widodo's son Kaesang Pangarep and his wife Erina Gudono visit the Taj Mahal in Agra,” ANI wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show Kaesang Pangarep sitting on a bench along with his wife Erina Gudono, with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop. As the video progresses, a few others are also seen joining the couple.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has received more than 1.5 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the post has gathered close to 10,000 likes.

People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. “Awesome,” wrote an X user. “Lovely couple,” posted another. “Looking so cute. Love from India,” shared a third.