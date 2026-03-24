Intern says 50-year-old office boy taught him more than any motivational speaker
The intern shared about a 50-year-old man who has been working at the same place for the past 22 years.
A 20-year-old intern has shared a moving account of a life lesson learned from a 50-year-old office boy. After noticing the man’s tireless work ethic over 22 years, the intern discovered the quiet sacrifices behind his routine, including a 17-hour workday and a restart from zero at age 45. The story has resonated with many online, highlighting a perspective on hard work and responsibility that goes beyond typical motivational advice.
“Met a 50-year-old man at my internship who taught me more about life than any motivational speaker ever could,” an intern wrote on Reddit. The 20-year-old continued, “I’m 20 and doing my first internship. There’s an office boy there who has worked in that building for 22 years. I noticed he was always the first one in and the last one to leave. Every single day without fail. One day I stayed late and we got talking. That’s when he opened up. He wakes up at 5am, takes an hour long bus ride to work. After his shift ends at 8pm he takes two buses home reaching at 10pm. He eats whatever is left and sleeps by 11. He has been doing this for 22 years.”
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When the intern asked if the man gets tired of it, he smiled and said, “Beta jab ghar mein khana aata hai na, thakan kahan rehti hai [Son, when you’re bringing food home for the family, all the tiredness just vanishes].”
The man then revealed that his wife had a serious illness a few years back, and he sold everything for her treatment. “No insurance, no savings left. He started from zero at 45.”
The intern continued, “Both his kids are in college today because of him. He never told anyone. I only found out because I asked. He had no bitterness, no complaints. Just quiet dignity. I went home that night and felt ashamed for every time I complained about being tired after an 8-hour shift. Some people carry the heaviest loads and never make a sound.”
In a follow-up comment, the intern added, “I went back the next day and quietly left an envelope with some money on his desk with a note that just said ‘you deserve to be seen.’ He called me over, looked me in the eyes and said beta yeh mat karo. I told him it wasn’t charity, it was respect. He didn’t say anything after that. Just nodded and went back to work. I cried in the bathroom for 10 minutes.”
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, “Oh damn man, this hits hard. I was just having this conversation with myself last night, about privileges. Some of us seriously underestimate how privileged we are. Hope his children succeed soon, and he can retire in peace. Do gift him something wholesome if possible.”
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Another added, “Some heroes don’t wear capes, they wake up at 5 and sleep at 11.” A third commented, “Just because his problems are worse doesn't invalidate your problems. I'm sure there are many people whose problems are worse than that guy's, also. You can always find someone who's got it worse. Sure, you should appreciate what you have, but that doesn't mean you should stop trying to address the problems in your life just because someone's got it worse.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More