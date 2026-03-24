Intern says 50-year-old office boy taught him more than any motivational speaker

A 20-year-old intern has shared a moving account of a life lesson learned from a 50-year-old office boy. After noticing the man’s tireless work ethic over 22 years, the intern discovered the quiet sacrifices behind his routine, including a 17-hour workday and a restart from zero at age 45. The story has resonated with many online, highlighting a perspective on hard work and responsibility that goes beyond typical motivational advice. The intern’s post has resonated with many. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Met a 50-year-old man at my internship who taught me more about life than any motivational speaker ever could,” an intern wrote on Reddit. The 20-year-old continued, “I’m 20 and doing my first internship. There’s an office boy there who has worked in that building for 22 years. I noticed he was always the first one in and the last one to leave. Every single day without fail. One day I stayed late and we got talking. That’s when he opened up. He wakes up at 5am, takes an hour long bus ride to work. After his shift ends at 8pm he takes two buses home reaching at 10pm. He eats whatever is left and sleeps by 11. He has been doing this for 22 years.”

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When the intern asked if the man gets tired of it, he smiled and said, “Beta jab ghar mein khana aata hai na, thakan kahan rehti hai [Son, when you’re bringing food home for the family, all the tiredness just vanishes].”

The man then revealed that his wife had a serious illness a few years back, and he sold everything for her treatment. “No insurance, no savings left. He started from zero at 45.”

The intern continued, “Both his kids are in college today because of him. He never told anyone. I only found out because I asked. He had no bitterness, no complaints. Just quiet dignity. I went home that night and felt ashamed for every time I complained about being tired after an 8-hour shift. Some people carry the heaviest loads and never make a sound.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

In a follow-up comment, the intern added, “I went back the next day and quietly left an envelope with some money on his desk with a note that just said ‘you deserve to be seen.’ He called me over, looked me in the eyes and said beta yeh mat karo. I told him it wasn’t charity, it was respect. He didn’t say anything after that. Just nodded and went back to work. I cried in the bathroom for 10 minutes.”