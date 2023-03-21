Twitter celebrates International Day of Forests with incredible pictures and videos

The International Day of Forests is observed on March 21 every year to not just highlight the importance of forests but also to create awareness about their conservation. According to the official UN website, on this day, “Countries are encouraged to undertake local, national and international efforts to organise activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns.” Expectedly, to observe this day, many also take to social media to share their thoughts and ideas. The same is happening on International Day of Forests 2023 as people are taking to Twitter to post various tweets. International Day of Forests 2023: The images were posted on Twitter.(Twitter/@rameshpandeyifs, Twitter/@sirmourah)

IFS officer Ramesh Pandey took the opportunity to share this thought-provoking tweet to observe the day. “We hardly remember forests when we breathe, drink water, take medicine or write on a paper. We hardly appreciate that forests are directly linked to our health and well being and saving them is nothing but saving ourselves. Today is International Day of Forests,” he tweeted along with this incredible picture.

This Twitter user shared a beautiful video of a forest. “International Day of Forests! ‘Forests And Health’. Forests give so much to our health, purify the water, clean the air, capture carbon to fight climate change, provide food & life-saving medicines, and improve our well-being. It’s for us & we must ensure safe guard of our resources,” they also tweeted along with the video.

“Wishing a very Happy International day of Forests to everyone, as we know forests are an integral part of our lives and we must do all that we can to save them,” posted another. Alongside, they tweeted a video showing a group of deer in a forest.

Here are some more tweets shared on International Day of Forests 2023:

Each year a different theme is selected to celebrate International Day of Forests 2023. This year, it is 'forests and health’ that highlights the connection that exists between the forests and human health.